wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Stop! Before you sign up for WorldCoin, here’s everything you need to know about the project

In case the government of a region requests user data, WorldCoin says that it will “challenge any invalid, overbroad, or unlawful governmental request to access in court”

Published

With inputs from Pooja Upadhyay "Well, I mean that it [WorldCoin] is controversial is not surprising to us. I think there is this immediate reaction to biometrics and specifically biometric scanning, and that is to be expected. However, the technology is actually privacy-preserving, and we believe it's going to be very very important in a time in which AI will become increasingly powerful," said Alex Blania, the co-founder of WorldCoin and CEO of the technology firm Tools for Humanity when asked about the controversy around WorldCoin during a Bloomberg interview. The WorldCoin project began rollout on July 24 and consists of two parts— a World ID (a digital identity issued by verification through a biometric device called an Orb) and a digital currency (WLD). Of these two, the World ID has been the one under scrutiny for its privacy implications.  While Blania calls WorldCoin "privacy-preserving," he fails to account for the fact that if WorldCoin experiences a data breach, you could potentially get your identity stolen.  And given that WorldCoin has already seen over 2 million sign-ups across the world, if things go wrong, a lot of people’s data would be at stake. With that, here is everything you need to know about this project before you decide to give away your data to WorldCoin. What is WorldCoin? On July 24, the artificial intelligence entrepreneur Sam Altman launched WorldCoin, a project which consists of “a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ