Stop! Before you sign up for WorldCoin, here’s everything you need to know about the project

With inputs from Pooja Upadhyay "Well, I mean that it [WorldCoin] is controversial is not surprising to us. I think there is this immediate reaction to biometrics and specifically biometric scanning, and that is to be expected. However, the technology is actually privacy-preserving, and we believe it's going to be very very important in a time in which AI will become increasingly powerful," said Alex Blania, the co-founder of WorldCoin and CEO of the technology firm Tools for Humanity when asked about the controversy around WorldCoin during a Bloomberg interview. The WorldCoin project began rollout on July 24 and consists of two parts— a World ID (a digital identity issued by verification through a biometric device called an Orb) and a digital currency (WLD). Of these two, the World ID has been the one under scrutiny for its privacy implications. While Blania calls WorldCoin "privacy-preserving," he fails to account for the fact that if WorldCoin experiences a data breach, you could potentially get your identity stolen. And given that WorldCoin has already seen over 2 million sign-ups across the world, if things go wrong, a lot of people’s data would be at stake. With that, here is everything you need to know about this project before you decide to give away your data to WorldCoin. What is WorldCoin? On July 24, the artificial intelligence entrepreneur Sam Altman launched WorldCoin, a project which consists of “a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being…

