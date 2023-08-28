A comprehensive guide to TRAI’s discussion on OTT regulation through the ages

In July this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper exploring the regulation of communication apps and platforms and the selective banning of such services during periods of unrest/crisis. The paper raises concerns about net neutrality in that it discusses the implications of charging communication platforms a “network fee” for the usage of telecom companies’ infrastructure. It also opens up the discourse around what constitutes a “communication platform” and whether the selective banning of app is more effective than a complete internet shutdown.



This was yet another entry in the many previous attempts that the authority had made to regulate OTT platforms. We have been actively covering the authority’s regulatory attempts for close to a decade. To help you understand the historical context of the regulation and make sense of the current developments, we have prepared a guide to give you a complete overview of the situation.

1. The Consultation paper, 2023:

A Summary: TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Calling And Messaging App Regulation [ Read ]

2. MediaNama’s event “App bans and network fees” based on the consultation paper:

What Are The Technical And Regulatory Challenges In The Selective Banning Of Online Apps? [ Read ]

App Bans Over Internet Shutdowns? Experts Explore Issues Around Effectiveness, Impact, And Transparency [ Read ]

Do We Need Specific Definitions Of Services To Regulate OTT Apps? [ Read ]

Is It Fair To Charge Communication Platforms A Network Fee? [ Read ]

Should Communication Apps Contribute To The USO Fund? [ Read ]

3. Historical context of OTT regulation:

Can We Expect A Neutral Consultation From The TRAI On Net Neutrality? [ Read ]

#NetNeutrality: Issues With The TRAI’s Consultation Paper On Internet Services Licensing [ Read ]

7 Key Takeaways From The TRAI Open House In Delhi On OTT Regulation: “National Security Should Be Embedded In Everything” [ Read ]

Live [Closed]: TRAI Open House Discussion On OTT Regulation – Delhi [ Read ]

LIVE: TRAI Open House Discussion On OTT Regulation [ Read ]

TRAI Recommends Status Quo On OTT Regulation [ Read ]

Speed Up Talks On Regulation Of OTT Communication Apps: Delhi HC To TRAI [ Read ]

4. Responses to OTT regulation:

Reliance Jio Wants Regulation For All Internet Co’s In India, Hosting In India – TRAI OTT Consultation [ Read ]

The Regulation Of OTT Services: What Airtel, BSNL And Vodafone-Idea Said In Their Submissions [ Read ]

Want Telco-Like Regulation For OTTs: Jio’s Submission To DoT Ahead Of Draft Telecom Bill [ Read ]

The Regulation Of OTT Services: What ACTO, Hathway And ISPAI Said In Their Submissions [ Read ]

The Regulation Of OTT Services: What Airtel, BSNL And Vodafone-Idea Said In Their Submissions [ Read ]



5. MediaNama’s previous discussions on OTT regulation:



How Will A Licensing Regime For Online Services In Convergence Framework Create Barriers To Entry? #NAMA [Read]

No clarity on aspects that a converged regulator will focus on: Expert on TRAI’s Convergence Paper #NAMA [ Read ]

Will Self-Regulation By Streaming Platforms Help Curb Harmful Content? #NAMA [ Read ]

Is India’s Telecom Regulator Equipped To Deal With Issues Related To Quality Of Services? #NAMA [ Read ]

We will update this guide with more stories on OTT regulation as our coverage grows in the future.