GST Hike On ‘Online Gaming’: Spartan Poker Next In Mass Layoffs Line, With 40% Workforce Cut

We missed this earlier: Online real money gaming platform Spartan Poker has laid off 125 jobs (or 40% of its workforce) following the GST Council’s recent decision to hike the gaming tax to 28%, sources informed MoneyControl last week. The development comes after reports that real money gaming giant Mobile Premier League planned to sack 350 of its employees, downsizing its workforce by half.

The GST Council’s decision hiked the tax on user deposits placed in ‘online games’ involving wagering or stakes from 18% to 28%, taxing them at par with gambling games. Last week, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, gave her assent to the amendments to the GST laws codifying the hike.

After the hike was first announced in July, the online real money gaming industry warned that the hike would decimate industry revenues, leading to layoffs across companies. It would also impact video streamers who rely on these platforms to make a living.

While announcing the hike for the controversial industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered by saying that “there was a moral question…on the one hand, we shouldn’t shut down the industry, but that doesn’t mean that we give them more incentives than essential goods.”

