The limitations placed on word count and format to provide feedback on the Education Ministry’s proposal for creating digital registries for education data, have restricted people from sending detailed inputs on different aspects of the paper. The brief responses to the proposed framework submitted through a Google form, and reviewed by MediaNama, indicate the inefficacy of the consultation process altogether. What was the consultation about? The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) released a consultation paper in April outlining a plan for creating an ‘Education Ecosystem Registry’ (EER) to provide a unified system for stakeholders to track learner outcomes and inform policy-making processes in the education sector. In the paper, the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) pitched for the creation of interoperable registries—which can be accessed and reused reciprocally—for schools, colleges, universities, teachers, educators, and administrators. Essentially, the stated objective is to unify the existing siloed education databases, and enable decentralized management to tackle challenges like access, record-keeping, tracking academic journey, authentication, etc., in the education sector. Read a detailed summary of the project here. Why it matters: The EER paper lays out the initial design and architecture of what an electronic registry system for education and skilling may look like. A consultation process enables people to present their views and concerns, and make recommendations on government initiatives. It is imperative for the government to ensure that the scope of such deliberation is not limited. Feedback constraints: According to the website of the Department of School Education & Literacy…
News
Govt’s Education Registry Project: Stakeholders Raise Key Issues, Make Recommendations Amid Feedback Constraints
Though bound by constraints, it is worth noting that commentators, especially education collectives, have managed to raise important questions about access to internet, privacy implications, and safety of students’ data.
Latest Headlines
- New deep learning model can predict passwords from keystroke sound with 95% accuracy August 8, 2023
- Registration of Birth and Death (Amendment) Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha: All you need to know August 8, 2023
- Govt’s Education Registry Project: Stakeholders Raise Key Issues, Make Recommendations Amid Feedback Constraints August 8, 2023
- Ant Group hands over its stake in Paytm to founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma August 8, 2023
- Here’s how you can block OpenAI’s web crawler from scraping your site August 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...