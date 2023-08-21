wordpress blog stats
Government Blocks Srinagar-Based ‘The Kashmir Walla’ News Website Under IT Act Without Prior Notice

The censorship of the publication’s website and social media accounts comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Fahad Shah, the Founder-Editor of The Kashmir Walla, in 2022

The Indian government has blocked the website of ‘The Kashmir Walla’, a Srinagar-based independent news media site, without any prior notice to the staff, according to a statement issued by the organisation on August 19. It was only after contacting the server provider that the organisation was informed that the Ministry of Information & Technology has blocked the website under the Information Technology Act of 2000.

In addition, the publication’s Facebook account, which had “nearly half a million followers” has been removed, and its X account (previously called twitter) has been withheld “in response to a legal demand”, as per the letter. The staff members have also been served an eviction notice by the landlord of their office in Srinagar.

 

“We are not aware of the specifics of why our website has been blocked in India; why our Facebook page has been removed; and why our Twitter [X] account has been withheld. We have not been served any notice nor is there any official order regarding these actions that is in the public domain so far,” the statement added.

The censorship of social media accounts and the publication’s website comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Fahad Shah, the Founder-Editor of The Kashmir Walla, in 2022 over the coverage of a gunfight, as stated in the letter. Shah’s arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) was followed by subsequent interrogations of the staff members, including the arrest of a trainee reporter in Uttar Pradesh under the Public Safety Act.

Why it matters: While the statement by Kashmir Walla does not indicate under which section of the IT Act did the government issue a blocking order, the government has historically invoked Section 69A to block websites. Blocking orders under Section 69A have to be carried out in compliance with the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. Under Rule 8 of the 2009 Rules, the officers processing blocking requests are obligated to issue a notice to the person against whom a complaint has been raised and provide them with an opportunity to issue clarifications.

In the past too, the IT Ministry has refused to disclose details of such orders for blocking websites and withholding X accounts, citing confidentiality under the 2009 Rules. However, in 2021, the Internet Freedom Foundation pointed out that Rule 16 only provides confidentiality for complaints and not for the blocking orders issued by the government. In any case, blocking access to a news website is a serious infringement upon the freedom of speech and expression and a restriction to the free flow of information in and out of Jammu & Kashmir.

Further, withholding X accounts also indicates censorship of information that’s already published, as well as any future legitimate speech. Given that the publication was not served any notice about the action, also raises questions about the lack of due process, procedures for blocking and transparency in doing so.

