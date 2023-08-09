Google appears to be actively promoting predatory loan apps on Play Store

Google is featuring predatory loan apps in the Top Finance Apps section of its Play Store and also showing them in ads for the search term “instant loan,” Twitter user @pooniawalla pointed out on August 2.

More details about their ads promotions in play store:https://t.co/wKjgezwfc0 — Babu  (@pooniawalla) August 2, 2023

While Google has since removed a large number of the apps identified by the Twitter user, at least six of them continued to exist on Play Store as of August 7 and a search for “instant loan” continues to return predatory loan apps in results.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Many of these apps are impersonating legitimate financial companies that do have the necessary permissions to provide loans. Two of these apps had more than a million downloads and many of them clocked over 100,000 in downloads. Also, these apps were taking permission to access the contacts and photos of the user despite Google announcing a new policy in April that expressly forbids loan apps from accessing such data.

Interestingly, the predatory loan apps on Play Store are largely being promoted through advertisements paid for by entities from China, Hong Kong, and Nigeria, and Google claims to have “verified” these advertisers:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Advertisers of these fake loan apps are based out of China, Hong Kong and Nigeria. It says Advertiser identity is verified by @GooglePlay. Really? AI Kredit, Toop Loan, InstaNova, Legend Rupee and many more are fake loan apps, pushed as verified apps by Google. pic.twitter.com/JlYoYryV9G — Babu  (@pooniawalla) August 2, 2023



The same Twitter user had previously shared multiple instances of Apple featuring predatory loans on the Top Finance Apps chart on the App Store. While Apple took them down shortly after it was pointed out, new ones took their place in no time.

As we’ve asked before, doesn’t Apple or Google have strong enough moderation checks to keep these apps out or at least stop them from advertising on their app stores? And on what basis are the advertisers behind these apps being marked as “verified” by Google?

We’ve emailed Google asking some of these questions and will update this post once we get a response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why does this matter? Predatory loan apps (also known as fake loan apps) don’t have the necessary regulatory permission to function and they target vulnerable borrowers. If someone is late on a payment, the apps threaten to (and in some cases actually do) reach out to the friends and family of the borrower. In the worst case, these apps make fake sexual images of the borrower using photos from the phone gallery and threaten to share the same with the entire contact list of the borrower.

🚨 Daily hundreds are getting these threatening messages from fake loan apps. I talked to several victims, researchers, and experts on this. @pooniawalla's effort is commendable.

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/gMf05gpuTL — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 5, 2023

Will recent proposals by the Parliamentary Standing Committee help? In its report on cybersecurity and cyber frauds, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance proposed:

A whitelist framework that contains names of loan apps that are allowed to exist on app stores, and

The creation of a Central Negative Registry, which will have information on fraudsters’ bank accounts and the official documents they have utilized to avail services previously.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!