Google launches watermarking tool for AI-generated images

Google DeepMind on August 29 launched SynthID, a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images.

“This technology embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image, making it imperceptible to the human eye, but detectable for identification,” Google stated.

To start with, SynthID will be available for testing to a limited number of Google Vertex AI customers using Imagen, which is Google’s text-to-image generator. SynthID will be able to watermark (and detect watermarks) in Imagen-generated images.

Why does this matter: It’s hard to distinguish AI-generated imagery (synthetic imagery) from human-generated imagery because of the high quality of AI-generated content and this is only going to get harder as AI technology advances. This leads to one of the most significant challenges when dealing with how to regulate AI because without being able to determine the provenance of a piece of content, dealing with fake or false information, deep fakes, copyright issues, and other kinds of fraud or deception will be harder. “Being able to identify AI-generated content is critical to empowering people with knowledge of when they’re interacting with generated media, and for helping prevent the spread of misinformation,” Google pointed out.

Is SynthID foolproof: SynthID can withstand certain levels of image manipulation and will work even if the image is stripped of its metadata. “We designed SynthID so it doesn’t compromise image quality, and allows the watermark to remain detectable, even after modifications like adding filters, changing colours, and saving with various lossy compression schemes,” Google informed. But the problem with watermarks is that bad actors will always find ways to remove them. This happened with DRM (Digital Rights Management) for movies, music, games, and software, and we can expect the same for AI. There are already AI tools to remove regular watermarks and it is only a matter of time before there are tools to remove AI watermarks. Google is aware of this as well. “SynthID isn’t foolproof against extreme image manipulations, but it does provide a promising technical approach for empowering people and organisations to work with AI-generated content responsibly,” the company stated.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How exactly does SynthID work: Google hasn’t offered much details on the technological working of SynthID and it’s understandable why. “The more you reveal about the way it works, the easier it’ll be for hackers and nefarious entities to get around it,” Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told The Verge. We recommend you read the article on The Verge to learn more about Hassabis’ views on SynthID.

What next: “We’re continuing to evolve SynthID by gathering feedback from users, enhancing its capabilities, and exploring new features. SynthID could be expanded for use across other AI models and we’re excited about the potential of integrating it into more Google products and making it available to third parties in the near future,” Google said.