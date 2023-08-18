wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Full List: Which Countries Have Signed India Stack MoUs Since June 2023?

India has positioned digital public infrastructure as a solution for the Global South, one that can reduce the tech inequalities between it and the Global North.

Published

The Indian government is keen to get countries to adopt its India Stack—a collection of digital public goods and open APIs facilitating large-scale identity, payments, and data services. Examples of India Stack solutions include UPI, Aadhaar, and more.

Notwithstanding some of the privacy concerns (among others) surrounding these technologies raised back home, the government has repeatedly sung the Stack’s virtues, particularly during its ongoing G20 Presidency this year. Not to be forgotten: as G20 President, India has positioned digital public infrastructure as a solution for the Global South, one that can reduce the tech inequalities between it and the Global North.

Here’s a round-up of all the countries that have signed India Stack MoUs since June 2023:

  • Armenia, Sierra Leone, Antigua and Barbuda, and Suriname; June 12th, 2023: While speaking at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Summit of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, where these memoranda were signed, MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that “DPI is not a one shoe, fits all model, and is really about using the power of open source, the power of partnership and collaborations in creating innovative DPI platforms that work for that country and for the people”.
  • Papua New Guinea; July 28th, 2023: The MoU followed a meeting between Papua New Guinea officials and the IT Ministry, and covered “essential” aspects of digital transformation, like digital public infrastructure, digital identity, data governance, and data protection. The MoU seeks to help implement population-scale digital public infrastructure and “transformational” platforms to “improve living standards and enhance efficiency and transparency in governance”.
  • Trinidad and Tobago; August 17th, 2023: India and the dual-island nation promised to cooperate in digital transformation through training programmes, developing pilot solutions, capacity building, and exchanging best practices, and public officials and experts. “With the help of India Stack, these countries [left behind in digitalisation efforts] can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance,” said Chandrasekhar.

On August 17th, the Indian government added that Mauritius and Saudi Arabia are in the ‘advanced’ stages of finalising India stack cooperation. Note: UPI has been accepted in countries like France, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka—more on that here.

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ