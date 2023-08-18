Full List: Which Countries Have Signed India Stack MoUs Since June 2023?

The Indian government is keen to get countries to adopt its India Stack—a collection of digital public goods and open APIs facilitating large-scale identity, payments, and data services. Examples of India Stack solutions include UPI, Aadhaar, and more.

Notwithstanding some of the privacy concerns (among others) surrounding these technologies raised back home, the government has repeatedly sung the Stack’s virtues, particularly during its ongoing G20 Presidency this year. Not to be forgotten: as G20 President, India has positioned digital public infrastructure as a solution for the Global South, one that can reduce the tech inequalities between it and the Global North.

Here’s a round-up of all the countries that have signed India Stack MoUs since June 2023:

Armenia, Sierra Leone, Antigua and Barbuda, and Suriname; June 12th, 2023 : While speaking at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Summit of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, where these memoranda were signed, MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that “DPI is not a one shoe, fits all model, and is really about using the power of open source, the power of partnership and collaborations in creating innovative DPI platforms that work for that country and for the people”.

Papua New Guinea; July 28th, 2023 : The MoU followed a meeting between Papua New Guinea officials and the IT Ministry, and covered "essential" aspects of digital transformation, like digital public infrastructure, digital identity, data governance, and data protection. The MoU seeks to help implement population-scale digital public infrastructure and "transformational" platforms to "improve living standards and enhance efficiency and transparency in governance".

Trinidad and Tobago; August 17th, 2023: India and the dual-island nation promised to cooperate in digital transformation through training programmes, developing pilot solutions, capacity building, and exchanging best practices, and public officials and experts. "With the help of India Stack, these countries [left behind in digitalisation efforts] can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance," said Chandrasekhar.

On August 17th, the Indian government added that Mauritius and Saudi Arabia are in the ‘advanced’ stages of finalising India stack cooperation. Note: UPI has been accepted in countries like France, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka—more on that here.

