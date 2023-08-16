wordpress blog stats
Five key takeaways from Nykaa’s earnings for the first quarter of 2023-24

The company claims its customers spend five times more on its Beauty and Personal Care segment than the average beauty shopper; the segment reported a 24% Year On Year growth.

Published

On August 11, the Indian e-commerce company Nykaa released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2023-24 (April-June). The earnings reveal that the company saw a 17% rise in profit (before tax) year on year (YOY), going from Rs.83.40 crores in June 2022 to Rs.97.19 crores as of June 2023. Nykaa divided its earnings into three broad categories— beauty and personal care (BPC), fashion, and others (this includes its new businesses NykaaMan, B2B platform SuperStore by Nykaa, the content platform LBB and its wellness brand Nudge). Of these, the fashion segment seems to be performing less than ideal due to an industry-wide slowdown.  Here are some interesting points we found in Nykaa's earnings: Nykaa's BPC customers spend $80 per capita: The company claims that its customers spend five times more than the average beauty shopper (who spends $15). Nykaa says that its BPC segment saw a 24% YOY growth and 79% of this growth is because of its existing customer base. An important highlight here was that third-party channels (these typically include online marketplaces, social media platforms, affiliate marketing, etc.), have grown 90% YOY in terms of their GMV contribution. "And this has been a conscious strategy to take our brand wider beyond our platform," Falguni Nayar, the CEO of Nykaa said during the company's earnings call.

