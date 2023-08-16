On August 11, the Indian e-commerce company Nykaa released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2023-24 (April-June). The earnings reveal that the company saw a 17% rise in profit (before tax) year on year (YOY), going from Rs.83.40 crores in June 2022 to Rs.97.19 crores as of June 2023. Nykaa divided its earnings into three broad categories— beauty and personal care (BPC), fashion, and others (this includes its new businesses NykaaMan, B2B platform SuperStore by Nykaa, the content platform LBB and its wellness brand Nudge). Of these, the fashion segment seems to be performing less than ideal due to an industry-wide slowdown. Here are some interesting points we found in Nykaa’s earnings: Nykaa’s BPC customers spend $80 per capita: The company claims that its customers spend five times more than the average beauty shopper (who spends $15). Nykaa says that its BPC segment saw a 24% YOY growth and 79% of this growth is because of its existing customer base. An important highlight here was that third-party channels (these typically include online marketplaces, social media platforms, affiliate marketing, etc.), have grown 90% YOY in terms of their GMV contribution. “And this has been a conscious strategy to take our brand wider beyond our platform,” Falguni Nayar, the CEO of Nykaa said during the company’s earnings call. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Nykaa IPO: A Deep Dive Into The Beauty, Personal Care, And Fashion Retailer Nykaa Rolls Out Nykaaman.Com, An E-Commerce Platform For Male…
News
Five key takeaways from Nykaa’s earnings for the first quarter of 2023-24
The company claims its customers spend five times more on its Beauty and Personal Care segment than the average beauty shopper; the segment reported a 24% Year On Year growth.
Latest Headlines
- How the Three Bills Overhauling India’s Criminal Law Impact the Digital Ecosystem August 16, 2023
- Do we need specific definitions of services to regulate OTT apps? August 16, 2023
- What stakeholders think about the provisions for children’s data safety in the digital personal data protection bill, 2023 August 16, 2023
- You may soon be able to use multiple accounts on your WhatsApp August 16, 2023
- Five key takeaways from Nykaa’s earnings for the first quarter of 2023-24 August 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...