Final day to send comments to TRAI on its consultation for regulating online communication services

Today is the final day to send in your comments for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on regulation and selective banning of Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services (like WhatsApp or Telegram). Such regulation might prevent equal access to different apps or websites, thereby creating a detrimental effect on net neutrality.

We, therefore, encourage you to submit your comments to TRAI to ensure that the internet remains free and neutral. Comments can be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in.

But before you do, here are some of our stories on the issue of net neutrality to help you make sense of the issue:

You can watch the entire discussion here.

