Final day to send comments to TRAI on its consultation for regulating online communication services

Such regulation might prevent equal access to different apps or websites, thereby creating a detrimental effect on net neutrality.  

Published

Today is the final day to send in your comments for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on regulation and selective banning of Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services (like WhatsApp or Telegram). Such regulation might prevent equal access to different apps or websites, thereby creating a detrimental effect on net neutrality.  

We, therefore, encourage you to submit your comments to TRAI to ensure that the internet remains free and neutral. Comments can be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in

But before you do, here are some of our stories on the issue of net neutrality to help you make sense of the issue: 

  • A Summary: TRAI releases consultation paper on calling and messaging app regulation. [Read]
  • TRAI Convergence Consultation: Is there a need for a separate convergence framework? [Read]
  • TRAI’s consultation paper on licensing of internet services. [Read]
  • Why TRAI wants to regulate OTT platforms. [Read]
  • MediaNama’s comments to TRAI on traffic management and an advisory body for net neutrality. [Read]
  • LIVE: TRAI’s net neutrality open house discussion on traffic management practices. [Read]
  • Can we expect a neutral consultation from the TRAI on net neutrality? [Read]
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw on draft Telecom Bill regulating WhatsApp, mandating KYC And revealing caller identity. [Read]
  • Reliance Jio wants regulation for all internet Co’s in India, hosting In India – TRAI OTT Consultation. [Read]

We also conducted a discussion on this consultation paper. Here are some snippets from that which might be helpful:

  • What are the technical and regulatory challenges in the selective banning of online apps? [Read]

  • App bans over internet shutdowns? Experts explore issues around effectiveness, impact, and transparency. [Read]

  • Do we need specific definitions of services to regulate OTT apps? [Read]

  • Should communication apps contribute to the USO fund? [Read]

  • Is it fair to charge communication platforms a network fee? [Read]

You can watch the entire discussion here.

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

