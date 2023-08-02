EkStep Unveils ONDC-like platform for Education: Some Emerging Questions

EkStep Foundation’s recently published paper on ‘Open Network for Education Skilling Transaction’ or ONEST outlines the organisation’s plan to create a one-stop platform that will facilitate access to education-related services, schemes, scholarships, and employment opportunities.

With ONEST, EkStep claims to break the “current siloed ecosystem” where various stakeholders—like education and content providers, facilitators, learners, and employment providers—operate in isolation or exclusive networks. To bridge the gap between demand and supply, the concept paper pitches ONEST as a platform for addressing the issue of fragmentation in the education sector and enabling collaboration between these stakeholders.

About EkStep: Before we know more about ONEST, it is important to note that the EkStep Foundation is co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, who was the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India. He was also appointed as co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. EkStep works closely with the government, providing digital infrastructure primarily in the education sector, including the government-run online education platform DIKSHA. (For those who missed it: DIKSHA recently caught attention when it suffered a data breach, exposing the data of millions of students and teachers registered with the platform.) EkStep representatives were also a part of the technical committee overlooking the National Digital Education Architecture and the task force that prepared the draft Education Ecosystem Registry (EER) consultation paper.

Why it matters:

Interestingly, EkStep’s plans to create an ONDC-like platform for education comes at a time when the Education Ministry has proposed to implement an Education Ecosystem Registry. The registry aims to provide a unified system for education stakeholders which would be interoperable across schools, colleges, universities, teachers, educators, and administrators. The architectural design for education registries also indicates the government’s plans to onboard private Edtech companies, institutions and startups, which will provide education services and will also have access to student and teacher data based on the individual’s consent. Given that a private organisation such as EkStep has been working closely with the government, it is important to see how the launch of ONEST will influence government’s approach to providing access to public education schemes. Most importantly, will it help achieve the goals of universal public education or merely push for increased digitisation, under the objectives of the National Education Policy, with no real impact on access-related issues?

Key points and MediaNama’s questions:

1. Claims of enhancing access: EkStep claims to bridge the gap between demand for education and employment opportunities and the platforms, organisations that cater to such requirements. The organisation has also claimed to enable “equitable access” to such opportunities through ONEST and particularly mentions facilitating services to out-of-school children.

Questions:

Access to internet is a prerequisite to providing equitable opportunities through a digital platform. If ONEST claims of bridging the gap between demand and supply, how does it plan to reach learners and educators from rural areas, who are in greater need of such support?

Will ONEST also onboard local offline education coaching centres and non-profit organisations, which mainly work to bring out-of-school children back to the formal education system?

Has EkStep formulated measures to address any potential issues related to bias and discrimination against individual learners and educators on the platform?

How does EkStep plan to establish a grievance redressal mechanism on ONEST, in cases where an individual is affected by false promises, data theft, or has been duped financially?

2. On data sharing with stakeholders: The concept paper does not provide details on safeguards for people’s data on the platform. The paper merely states, “ONEST will leverage existing consent and data exchange architecture under the data protection framework.”

Questions:

What is the mechanism for consent-based data sharing on the platform and in what ways will the organisation ensure transparency when it comes to data collection and sharing?

Recently, data of millions of students and teachers registered on DIKSHA was exposed on the internet due to a security lapse in the platform’s servers. EkStep, according to an Economic Times report, denied responsibility for it. How does EkStep plan to safeguard data of students, educators and institutions accessing ONEST?

3. On working with government entities: The ONEST concept paper mentions the government as one of the facilitators of education schemes, scholarships, skilling programmes, etc.

Questions:

In what capacity will ONEST work with government entities? Scholarships are provided by multiple government departments; how will these be brought into the ONEST ecosystem?

The concept paper states that ONEST will provide real-time data for education and job policy formulations to facilitators, including the government. What kind of data will ONEST share with which of the government entities?

4. Verifying registrations through electronic registries:

According to the concept paper published by EkStep, registrations on ONEST will be verified using digital records or credentials of individuals and “electronic registries”. An electronic registry is essentially a repository of information, which can be used to regularly update and enable consent-based sharing of data.

“The verifiable credentials will help the students, professionals, and employers to fast-track hiring and background checks with enhanced credibility,” the paper noted.

Questions:

The government’s consultation paper on education registries talks about onboarding Edtech companies for providing educational services to learners. Given that EkStep also refers to using ‘electronic registries’ for the verification of users; will ONEST function as one of the components of the government’s education registry network?

Will registrations on government’s education electronic registry like the EER act as a prerequisite for accessing services on ONEST?

According to the National Education Technology Forum, registering for EER is a voluntary exercise. Will then students and teachers who are not a part of the government’s electronic registries be allowed to access scholarship or fund-related services on ONEST?

As per the government’s explanation of registries in the consultation paper for education registry, Aadhaar repository is also one of the existing registries. Will ONEST mandate submission of Aadhaar for registration on the platform? If not, what other methods of verification will it employ?

In what ways would ONEST verify the credibility and authenticity of Ed-tech platforms, job portals, platforms providing financial aid, and the certifications provided by them?

5. Use of a ‘digital wallet’: ONEST will enable consumers (students, professionals, organizations) to store their credentials in their choice of a digital wallet. This wallet can be linked to a student’s ID which can then be used to avail government scholarships. EkStep plans to leverage the existing digital payment infrastructure to facilitate direct benefit transfers, scholarships, etc.

Questions:

Though not mentioned explicitly, does the digital wallet refer to Digilocker or Edulocker, which are intended to be used as a repository of academic records and certifications?

If digital wallets are being pushed as a means to avail scholarships, will learners and educators who do not wish to share academic records through such wallets be able to access financial aid through ONEST? What are the alternative methods of verification?

