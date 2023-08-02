EkStep plans to launch ‘ONEST’, ONDC-like platform for Education: Summary of the Concept Paper

With claims of facilitating improved and “equitable access” to education, skilling, and employment opportunities, EkStep Foundation has proposed the creation of Open Network for Education Skilling Transaction (ONEST), a project similar to Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC, which brings together sellers across digital markets on one platform. On July 26, the organization published a concept paper on ONEST for public feedback and comments.

Before we dive into the details of ONEST, it is important to note that the EkStep Foundation is co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Limited. He has been the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India and was also appointed as co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development this year. EkStep has been providing digital infrastructure primarily in the education sector, including the government-run online education platform DIKSHA.

What is ONEST?

According to the concept paper published by EkStep, ONEST is essentially an open network or a “collaborative and interconnected ecosystem” where multiple stakeholders, individuals and organisations in the education sector can be brought together to connect and exchange information, resources, and services. These stakeholders include students, teachers, Ed-tech platforms, skilling organisations, finance institutions, and even government entities, among others.

What’s the idea behind ONEST?

“The Indian skill development and employment landscape is large, heterogeneous, diversified, fragmented, and complex; which is high on friction and low on outcomes. It inherently has significant challenges such as information asymmetry, and high cost of trust verification thus [there are] challenges around reliability, lack of discoverability, creditworthiness, and portability,” the paper noted.

With ONEST, EkStep claims to break the “current siloed ecosystem” where education and content providers, facilitators, learners, and employment providers operate in isolation or exclusive networks. To bridge the gap between demand and supply, the concept paper pitches ONEST as a platform for addressing the issue of fragmentation in the education sector and enabling collaboration between:

Education seekers (students, professionals, etc.);

Education providers (teachers, mentors, educational institutions, content providers, etc.);

Education facilitators (Government, not-for-profit, funding agencies, etc.)

Finance providers (Grants, loan, scholarship, etc.);

The employment industry (organisations, GIG work contractors, job facilitators, and CSR initiatives etc.).

Why it matters:

Interestingly, EkStep’s plans to create an ONDC-like platform for education comes at a time when the Education Ministry has proposed to implement an Education Ecosystem Registry (EER), which aims to provide a unified system for education stakeholders through interoperable registries of schools, colleges, universities, teachers, educators, and administrators. Notably, the EER architecture also indicates plans to bring private ed-tech companies, institutions and startups on board for providing services in exchange for data from the concerned registries. Additionally, given that ONDC will act as a network facilitator for ONEST, it is important to see in what capacity will the government leverage or promote the platform and indirectly emphasise registrations for government-run digital programmes. Whether or not the project will assist learners from the marginalised population for real, dependence on private sector initiatives for accumulating data and formulation of policies ultimately raises concerns of increased privatisation of education with issues concerning exclusion and concentration of networks that facilitate opportunities.

What will ONEST do?

EkStep claims that ONEST will enable Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer discovery of services and transactions in the education sector through “platform-agnostic interoperability”, similar to how UPI operates. Essentially, organisations and individuals will be able to select from a pool of services per their choice, location, and affordability preferences. ONEST will primarily focus on:

Learning Experiences: This will include content, courses, and training services. According to the paper, ONEST will onboard education service providers who will be discovered by end consumers like learners for accessing skilling and up-skilling courses. End consumers can also access these opportunities to create new content, which will be further utilised by other businesses or individuals on the platform. Financial Aid: ONEST is expected to provide financial aid to learners through scholarships, grants, and CSR funds. EkStep has claimed that ONEST can control the increasing dropout rates in Indian schools and higher education by onboarding “multilateral and not-for-profit donor organisations” to support students and young professionals seeking financial aid.

“It is envisaged that the multilateral organisations, governments, colleges, and universities offering scholarships & grants can be discovered on the network, against which the students and professionals can also fill, and track application status with a unified user experience,” the paper stated.

Work opportunities: ONEST will serve as a platform facilitating interactions and collaborations among employment organisations, job portals, and employment agencies to connect employers to a group of job seekers and prospective employees. “The employers and agencies can integrate their respective portals, application, and website with the network and will facilitate discovery of relevant job & internship opportunities by students, professionals and vice versa,” the paper informed. The network will also provide livelihood opportunities to gig workers engaged in project-based work. Expert connect: The ONEST network is also said to facilitate mentorship, guidance and coaching by connecting learners with mentors, coaches, and tutors. “The consumer side platforms can then innovate by building and utilising algorithms to match learners with suitable mentors who possess the desired expertise and experience,” the paper explained. End consumer apps on the platform can assist in progress-tracking features for learners to receive feedback and identify areas of improvement.

What is the proposed architecture?

According to the concept paper, ONEST will work as per the ‘Decentralised skilling & education protocol (DSEP)’, which is an education & skilling specifications of the open-source Beckn Protocol— a set of “rules of communication mutually agreed upon by several platforms to allow their users to perform discovery, ordering, fulfilment and post-fulfilment activities between each other in a standard way” and hence, enable the creation of decentralised digital networks. The Beckn Protocol has also been used to run ONDC, as well as the Unified Health Interface under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The key operating factors include enabling “transaction interoperability”, which means allowing communication and exchange of information across platforms.

ONEST will onboard ed-tech, skilling, job and scholarship financing platforms to enable the discovery of educational content, training courses, mentorship programs, and scholarship assistance. It is important to note that the operations will also include collaboration with government entities in addition to public-private organisations.

The architecture is said to be based on principles of:

Access: Enabling discovery of education, skilling and employment opportunities in an “equitable” manner, irrespective of financial or geographical status. Trust: Leveraging “digitally verifiable credentials (VCs) & electronic registries” to issue verifiable education, training and work certifications, as well as licenses to build trust in the ecosystem. Ownership: Enabling students, professionals, and organisations to store their VCs in a “digital wallet”, which can also be linked to a student’s digital ID to facilitate government scholarship programs or direct benefit transfers, etc.

According to the paper, the initiative will be incubated and led by EkStep Foundation as the Network Incubator, with ONDC as the Network Facilitator, and ONDC network infrastructure will be utilised for conducting the pilot.

