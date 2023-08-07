wordpress blog stats
Press Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 can have adverse impact on press freedom: Editors Guild of India

The Bill allows the central government to frame rules and guidelines under which news publishing is to be done in India.

Published

What’s the news: Raising concerns about the Press Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill, 2023, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on August 6, 2023, urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to refer the Bill to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for a discussion “on the issues that are crucial for press freedom.”

The PRP Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote and is meant to replace the existing Press and Registration of Books Act of 1867 (PRB). However, the EGI said in a statement that rather than “upholding media freedom and ease of doing business,” the Bill widens State powers “to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines than the existing law had.”

They highlighted four major concerns:

  1. Expansion of power beyond Press Registrar: Under the term “specified authority,” the Bill gives power to government agencies beyond the Press Registrar to conduct the functions of the registrar. This could even include police and other law enforcement agencies.

Only the Press Registrar should be the relevant authority for the purpose of this Act and no other government agency should be given any powers with respect to registration of periodicals,” said the EGI.

  1. Denial and cancellation of registration to persons convicted for “unlawful activity”: The Registrar can deny persons convicted of “terrorist act or unlawful activity” or “having done anything against the security of the State” from bringing out a periodical and cancel a periodical’s certificate of registration. The PRB Act of 1867 did not have such provisions.

Given the liberal and arbitrary use of UAPA (which is the basis for defining “terrorist act” and “unlawful activity”), as well as other criminal laws, including Sedition, against journalists and media organisations to suppress freedom of speech, the Guild is deeply concerned by the introduction of these new provisions, and the way they can be misused to deny the right to bring out news publications to persons who are critical of governments,” said the EGI.

  1. Power to enter premises of Press organisations: The bill gives power to the Press Registrar and any “specified authority” to enter the premises of a periodical to inspect “relevant records or documents or ask any questions necessary for obtaining any information required to be furnished.” The EGI said such entering of premises is excessively intrusive.

It is deeply concerning that while on one hand, in the “Statement of Objects and Reasons,” it is claimed that the intention is to make the process less cumbersome for press organisations, but yet such powers are continued from the earlier [PRB] Act,” said the EGI.

  1. Concerns regarding power to frame rules: The Bill allows the central government to frame rules and guidelines under which news publishing is to be done in India. The EGI said that such powers are used in arbitrary and intrusive manner, using the latest amendment for setting up a ‘fact-checking unit’ under the IT Rules 2021 as an example.

“For the sake of preserving freedom of press, it is submitted that all such rules be clearly defined within the Act, and there be no provisions be left to the discretion of a future government or a government authority,” said the EGI.

