Ed-Tech Company Skill-Lync Faces Allegations Of Loan Fraud Amid False Promises: Report

Chennai-based Ed-tech company Skill-Lync is likely to face lawsuits from several former and current students who have alleged that the company has taken loans in their name by showcasing them as salaried employees in the applications, revealed an investigation by Inc42.

The students that Inc42 spoke to, many of whom are unemployed even after completing the course, have raised doubts about the authenticity of the information provided to third-party lending companies like Eduvanz. They have also shared their experiences of being approached by loan-recovery agents for paying the instalments for loans made in their name, which they thought were the monthly instalments for the course fee.

Why it matters:

Skill-Lync’s case highlights a recurring pattern in the Ed-tech industry wherein students are pushed into a debt trap on account of loans raised by the company in their names. This, coupled with false promises of employment, has continued to take a toll on the aggrieved students’ mental health and financial security. An issue that remains underserved, loan-based selling practices of such Ed-tech companies, along with third-party lending sources, needs further investigation by the concerned regulators.

Ed-tech and predatory lending:

In April this year, around 700 fresh recruits of Ed-tech firm Insofe in Telangana were left unemployed along with hefty loans taken by the company under their names, after the managers announced they are shutting down, according to a Times of India report. At least 250 recruits staged a protest demanding compensation from the firm, which has been acquired by one of India’s major Ed-tech company, upGrad. Later, the company said that it will repay the loans taken under the name of the employees and provide them with experience and education certifications.

Coercing students and parents from lower-income backgrounds to take loans to access educational courses stands out as one among the many predatory sales practices employed by Ed-tech companies. BYJU’s particularly has been pulled up in court for enforcing loans on parents without enough transparency and obtaining informed consent of the applicants involved.

MP Karti Chidambaram also pointed out in 2021 that Ed-tech companies like BYJU’s are exploiting people’s aspirations for financial profits. “They force [poor people] to buy courses and auto-debit their accounts. When they want to stop these courses, they can’t stop the auto-debits, which are happening month or month. They are becoming like loan sharks where they’re force-selling these courses,” he had remarked.