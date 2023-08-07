wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

What’s Concerning About Delhi Police Collecting Data Of Residents From North-Eastern States Via Google Forms?

The Google form, which is being circulated through social media and community leaders, requires the signee to mention their name, gender, address, phone number, occupation details, and also the name of their tribe or community.

Published

In a move that raises concerns about surveillance and discrimination, the Delhi police are asking people from the Northeastern states, Darjeeling and Ladakh, who are residing in the national capital, to provide their personal information via a Google form, according to a report by Assam-based publication EastMojo. According to the report, the Delhi police started this drive to strengthen security and methods of policing.

“For better policing and Safety & Security of North-Eastern People, Ladakhis & Gorkhas of Darjeeling residing in Delhi, SPUNER is collecting data of North-Eastern People who are residing in Delhi. This data collection is only for the purpose of information to be used by SPUNER. Your details will be kept confidential,” reads the Google form linked in EastMojo’s report. SPUNER stands for Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region which operates under the Delhi police.

The Google form, which is being circulated through social media and community leaders, requires the signee to mention their name, gender, address, phone number, occupation details, and also the name of their tribe or community.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Why is it problematic?

Creating a separate database for specific communities with no transparency about the objectives of the law enforcement agencies enforces racist biases and discrimination against specific tribal communities. Such measures will also infringe upon an individual’s freedom of movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)d of the Indian Constitution.

It is important to note that Delhi has been witnessing protests by Meitei and Kuki-Zo community members against Manipur violence in the last couple of months. Delhi police’s initiative also raises apprehensions about the database being used for selective-targeting of communities for policing, curbing protests, and investigation of crime. It also adds to the surveillance measures deployed by the Delhi police in the name of security over the years.

Moreover, while the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is being discussed in the Parliament, it’s concerning that the Delhi police is mandating specific communities to give up their information, which can be identified as personal data, for security reasons. It’s unclear whether or not citizens have the option to not fill the Google form, but it is mandatory for individuals to provide all the crucial details including community name, phone number, and address. There can be instances where residents might feel coerced to fill out the forms in order to avoid any restrictive actions by the police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There is no publicly available information about the law or rules under which the data-collection exercise is being carried out. MediaNama did not find any circular or notice on the Delhi police’s website. While the form states that the data collection “is only for the purpose of information to be used by SPUNER”, there’s no clarity over what these “purposes” are. The mandate to provide community details and data that can be defined as personal information for safety can have greater implications on people’s fundamental right to privacy and security of such data. It’s worth questioning then, are privacy rights not applicable for certain communities in India?

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ