What’s Concerning About Delhi Police Collecting Data Of Residents From North-Eastern States Via Google Forms?

In a move that raises concerns about surveillance and discrimination, the Delhi police are asking people from the Northeastern states, Darjeeling and Ladakh, who are residing in the national capital, to provide their personal information via a Google form, according to a report by Assam-based publication EastMojo. According to the report, the Delhi police started this drive to strengthen security and methods of policing.

“For better policing and Safety & Security of North-Eastern People, Ladakhis & Gorkhas of Darjeeling residing in Delhi, SPUNER is collecting data of North-Eastern People who are residing in Delhi. This data collection is only for the purpose of information to be used by SPUNER. Your details will be kept confidential,” reads the Google form linked in EastMojo’s report. SPUNER stands for Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region which operates under the Delhi police.

The Google form, which is being circulated through social media and community leaders, requires the signee to mention their name, gender, address, phone number, occupation details, and also the name of their tribe or community.

Why is it problematic?

Creating a separate database for specific communities with no transparency about the objectives of the law enforcement agencies enforces racist biases and discrimination against specific tribal communities. Such measures will also infringe upon an individual’s freedom of movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)d of the Indian Constitution.

It is important to note that Delhi has been witnessing protests by Meitei and Kuki-Zo community members against Manipur violence in the last couple of months. Delhi police’s initiative also raises apprehensions about the database being used for selective-targeting of communities for policing, curbing protests, and investigation of crime. It also adds to the surveillance measures deployed by the Delhi police in the name of security over the years.

Moreover, while the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is being discussed in the Parliament, it’s concerning that the Delhi police is mandating specific communities to give up their information, which can be identified as personal data, for security reasons. It’s unclear whether or not citizens have the option to not fill the Google form, but it is mandatory for individuals to provide all the crucial details including community name, phone number, and address. There can be instances where residents might feel coerced to fill out the forms in order to avoid any restrictive actions by the police.

There is no publicly available information about the law or rules under which the data-collection exercise is being carried out. MediaNama did not find any circular or notice on the Delhi police’s website. While the form states that the data collection “is only for the purpose of information to be used by SPUNER”, there’s no clarity over what these “purposes” are. The mandate to provide community details and data that can be defined as personal information for safety can have greater implications on people’s fundamental right to privacy and security of such data. It’s worth questioning then, are privacy rights not applicable for certain communities in India?

