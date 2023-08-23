We missed this earlier: On August 7th, the Delhi High Court dismissed Abhijit Mishra's two public litigations accusing Google Pay of violating India's payment systems and privacy regulations. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad held that Google Pay was simply a third-party app provider on the UPI network, dismissing Mishra's claims that the service counted as a 'payment system' requiring RBI authorisation. The First Contention: Google Pay's operations are unauthorised What the petitioner said: Google Pay is a payment system provider—the application operates on the UPI platforms and facilitates payment transactions. According to the Payments and Settlement Act, 2007 (PSS Act), a payments system "enables payment to be effected between a payer and a beneficiary, involving clearing, payment or settlement service or all of them, but does not include a stock exchange". Section 4 of the Act says payment systems cannot operate without RBI authorisation. Section 7 lays out conditions for the RBI to issue or refuse such an application. But Mishra argued that Google Pay has been operating as a payments system without the RBI's approval, violating Sections 4 and 7 of the 2007 Act. This also constitutes a "company offence" under Section 26. Also, the app isn't mentioned in the list of payment systems entities authorised under the PSS Act. This establishes Google Pay as an "unauthorized payment system service", one that's obtained "unfettered access" to the transaction details of its customers. What the RBI said: Entities have to obtain RBI authorisation under the Act…
Delhi High Court Holds that Google Pay Is A Third-Party App On UPI, Not A Payment System
The court’s ruling came in response to two public litigations accusing Google Pay of violating India’s payment systems and privacy regulations.
