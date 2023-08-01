wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Court Watch: What Tech Policy Issues Are India’s Courts Hearing this August?

Cases to be heard in August include gaming companies challenge to the Tamil Nadu government’s gambling ban, Manipur HC’s hearing of the internet shutdown and much more.

Published

From Internet bans to online gambling, to copyright, we round-up the hot-button tech policy issues India's courts are hearing this August. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.  Back to business August 1st, gaming companies challenge Tamil Nadu's online gambling ban: The Tamil Nadu government has filed its counter-affidavit in the industry-led challenge against the ban, arguing that it has the jurisdiction to regulate online games, and that the Indian government may be encroaching on this turf by trying to govern them through the online gaming rules. Point to note: these rules were also challenged on constitutionality grounds before the Delhi High Court in July, with the Indian government set to file its "several objections" to the complaint by mid-August. Case number: WP 13203/2023, 13593/2023, 13720/2023, 13722/2023, 14704/2023. August 22nd, Jagran Prakashan's copyright suit against Telegram: The Hindi newspaper magnate filed a challenge against Telegram before the Delhi High Court way back in 2020, alleging that the app was hosting copies of its copyrighted e-papers without permission. The media giant argued earlier that Telegram couldn't hide behind the shield of being an intermediary—and was obliged to take down the content within 36 hours under the yesteryear IT Rules of 2011. Case number: CS(COMM) 146/2020. August 28th, government set to finalise its stance on e-pharmacies: On the Delhi High Court's directions, the government may finally…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ