From Internet bans to online gambling, to copyright, we round-up the hot-button tech policy issues India's courts are hearing this August. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Back to business August 1st, gaming companies challenge Tamil Nadu's online gambling ban: The Tamil Nadu government has filed its counter-affidavit in the industry-led challenge against the ban, arguing that it has the jurisdiction to regulate online games, and that the Indian government may be encroaching on this turf by trying to govern them through the online gaming rules. Point to note: these rules were also challenged on constitutionality grounds before the Delhi High Court in July, with the Indian government set to file its "several objections" to the complaint by mid-August. Case number: WP 13203/2023, 13593/2023, 13720/2023, 13722/2023, 14704/2023. August 22nd, Jagran Prakashan's copyright suit against Telegram: The Hindi newspaper magnate filed a challenge against Telegram before the Delhi High Court way back in 2020, alleging that the app was hosting copies of its copyrighted e-papers without permission. The media giant argued earlier that Telegram couldn't hide behind the shield of being an intermediary—and was obliged to take down the content within 36 hours under the yesteryear IT Rules of 2011. Case number: CS(COMM) 146/2020. August 28th, government set to finalise its stance on e-pharmacies: On the Delhi High Court's directions, the government may finally…
Court Watch: What Tech Policy Issues Are India’s Courts Hearing this August?
Cases to be heard in August include gaming companies challenge to the Tamil Nadu government’s gambling ban, Manipur HC’s hearing of the internet shutdown and much more.
