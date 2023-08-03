A Complete Guide to India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Ad: India’s Data Protection Bill is here, and your business needs to adapt. K&S Digiprotect, with its team of data protection experts, offers compliance services tailored to help you adapt to the new regulations, safeguard your data and build trust with your customers. Contact us now!

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on August 3, 2023, introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023 [PDF copy], the fifth iteration of India’s data protection bill in the parliament.

A data protection law has been in the works since 2017, when the Supreme Court, in the landmark Puttaswamy judgement, ruled that privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens, putting the government under the obligation to pass legislation to protect this right.

The DPDP Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 3. It will need to be tabled in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, next. The Bill then needs to be passed by both houses (with or without amendments) before it can go to the President of India for final assent. Upon the President’s assent, the Bill will become the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. The Bill may also be referred to a parliamentary committee for examination and recommendations by either of the house.

We will be updating this post with a guide to our coverage of the latest Bill—summaries, comparisons with previous iterations of the Bill, analysis, opinions, stakeholders’ feedback, etc. You can also find our complete coverage of the Bill under the tag Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023.

Guide to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Last updated on August 3, 2023

Summary of the 2023 Bill [read] Initial comments by opposition MPs [read] Bill Texts and Guides: Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 [PDF] Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 [PDF] [explanatory note] [notice] Data Protection Bill, 2021 (along with Joint Parliamentary Committee Report) [PDF] [Guide] Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [PDF] [Guide] Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [PDF] Section-wise summaries, analysis, and comparisons with previous iterations: Obligations of data fiduciaries [part 1 on obligations: read] [part 2 on legitimate uses: read] Rights and duties of individuals [read] Transferring personal data outside of India [read] Protections for children’s data [read] Government powers to exempt itself, issue rules, block content, etc. [read] Data Protection Board of India [read] Data breaches [read] Impact on Right to Information [read] Impact on AI companies [read] Stakeholders’ initial impressions of the Bill [To Be Added] Deep Dives [TBA] MediaNama Event Coverage [TBA] Views [TBA]

Timeline of key events

July 2018: After a year of consultations and deliberations, the PDP Bill, 2018, drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna, is presented to MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Subsequently, MeitY begins drafting the next iteration of the Bill.

After a year of consultations and deliberations, the PDP Bill, 2018, drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna, is presented to MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Subsequently, MeitY begins drafting the next iteration of the Bill. December 2019: The PDP Bill, 2019, prepared by MeitY, is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson.

The PDP Bill, 2019, prepared by MeitY, is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson. December 2021: After multiple extensions, and a leadership change, JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary tabled the report of the JPC on the PDP Bill, 2019, as well as the draft Data Protection Bill 2021, in the parliament.

After multiple extensions, and a leadership change, JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary tabled the report of the JPC on the PDP Bill, 2019, as well as the draft Data Protection Bill 2021, in the parliament. August 2022: On August 3, MeitY withdrew the Data Protection Bill 2021 from the parliament, stating that a more “comprehensive legal framework” will be presented soon.

On August 3, MeitY withdrew the Data Protection Bill 2021 from the parliament, stating that a more “comprehensive legal framework” will be presented soon. November 2022: MeitY on November 18 released the DPDP Bill, 2022 for public feedback.

MeitY on November 18 released the DPDP Bill, 2022 for public feedback. August 2023: MeitY on August 3, 2023, tabled the DPDP Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!