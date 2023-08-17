Attend Our Briefing: Understanding India’s Data Protection Act, 2023

MediaNama invites subscribers to attend its briefing call on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Sign up here if you’re a subscriber or subscribe here to be eligible to attend.

After six years in the making, India now has a data protection law after the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 was passed by the parliament and received the president’s assent on August 11. While the law is yet to go into effect, companies will have to start working on making changes as the government has indicated that it expects the law to be fully implemented in less than a year.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will look into what this law means for citizens, does it protect the right to privacy as ruled by the Supreme Court in the 2017 Puttaswamy judgement, what are companies required to do (or not do) to be in compliance with the Act, and what happens going forward.

Title: Understanding India’s Data Protection Act

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm

What we will cover

In this Briefing, we will cover:

What does the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 require companies to do? What rights do users have under the Act and how can they exercise them? What’s the role of sectoral regulations? What parts of the Act will be addressed through rules issued by the government later? What type of timeline can we expect for implementation of the Act? How will children’s data be processed and how can companies obtain consent from parents? How will AI companies be impacted by the Act? Which countries can companies transfer data to? How should companies prevent and report data breaches? What happens if they don’t? What are the powers of the government? Who are exempt from complying with the Act? What is the Data Protection Board of India and what are its powers? Will smaller companies be exempt from onerous obligations? What are the penalties for non-compliance? How does this Act weaken the RTI Act? How does the Act compare to the Bills from 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022?

You can read a summary of the DPDP Bill, 2023, here, and find our Complete Guide here.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, explaining key points and implications of these policy changes, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.