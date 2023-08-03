wordpress blog stats
Key Recommendations From ASCI’s White Paper On The Use of Generative AI in Advertising

The White Paper attempts to address risks involved with using AI-generated content in the advertising sector, including questions of authenticity of text-based outputs and copyright protection.

Published

To address challenges posed by generative AI, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has published a white paper outlining the “opportunities, risks and legal considerations” around the use of AI in the advertising sector, on August 1, 2023. The paper mainly focuses on the Indian legal framework and highlights issues such as potential copyright infringement, prevention of unlawful content, and data privacy concerns that advertisers may face when using generative AI applications. Why it matters: As regulating artificial intelligence in India still remains an underserved matter of discussion, concerns related to AI-generated content such as infringement of Copyright protections, and authenticity of the text-based output pose greater challenges primarily for the content industry. ASCI’s white paper attempts to address these risks, specific to advertising sector, and initiates a discussion on working out methods to tackle user harms in the absence of a set of rules. Challenges to advertisers using generative AI: 1. Issues with Copyright ownership: ASCI noted that currently AI is not recognised as a “legal entity” in India. This essentially means AI-generated works, with little to no human input, may not be eligible for securing protections under the Indian Copyright law. “This means that advertisers may not have legal ownership of AI-generated works and may have limited recourse in case of infringement by third parties. Furthermore, marketing or advertising agencies may face challenges in transferring full ownership of creative content to their clients if they are not considered the rightful owners,” the paper informed. 2. Generative AI…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

