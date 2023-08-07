Apple set an all-time revenue record in India last quarter (April to June), as well as a June quarter record, and the two new company-owned stores in Mumbai and Delhi are "beating expectations", the iPhone maker announced in its earnings call on August 3. Apple's revenues in India are combined with the Middle East and Europe segment, so precise numbers are not available. Why does this matter: India, along with other emerging markets like Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, stand out with record June quarter revenues amidst the bleak global picture. Apple posted a quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion and a net quarterly profit of $19.9 billion for the third quarter (April to June) of fiscal year 2023, compared to a revenue of $83.0 billion and a net quarterly profit of $19.4 billion from the same period last fiscal year. This is the third quarter in a row of falling revenues for the iPhone maker compared to the same periods last year and Apple expects the trend to continue this quarter because of an industry-wide slump. India is a "huge opportunity" for Apple: When asked about the market opportunity of India looking forward, Apple CEO Tim Cook replied: "We did hit a June quarter revenue record in India, and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first 2 retail stores during the quarter. And it's -- of course, it's early going currently, but they're currently beating our expectation in terms of how they're doing. We…
News
Apple Earnings: All-time revenue record in India amidst declining revenue overall
India, alongside other global emerging markets such as Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, saw record June quarter revenues.
Latest Headlines
- Apple Earnings: All-time revenue record in India amidst declining revenue overall August 7, 2023
- Import curbs on laptops, tablets, personal computers starting November 1: Ministry of Commerce August 7, 2023
- Video: Proposed Amendments To Aadhaar Data Sharing Regulations—Why Is It Problematic? August 7, 2023
- Google will alert you if your contact info surfaces on Search and you can request to delete it August 7, 2023
- Video: ASCI’s Guidelines For Advertising by Educational Institutions Explained August 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...