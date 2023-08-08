Ant Group hands over its stake in Paytm to founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

On August 7, Paytm announced that its founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will be acquiring a 10.30% stake (worth $628 million) in the company from Antfin Holding B.V., a Netherlands-based subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate Ant Group. Post this acquisition, Antfin will no longer be the majority shareholder in Paytm as its shareholding in the company will then decline to 13.52%. Instead, Sharma will become the largest shareholder in the company, with a total shareholding of 19.42%. Details of the share transfer: As a part of this share acquisition agreement, Antfin will transfer its shares to Resilient Asset Management B.V. (“Resilient”) based in the Netherlands, over which Sharma has 100% ownership. As per the agreement executed between the parties, Resilient will acquire ownership, and voting rights, of the 10.30% block (which amounts to 65,335,101 shares). In exchange, Resilient will issue Antfin Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD), which are debt securities (a type of loan) that allow an issuer to raise capital, and in return, the issuer has to pay the investor interest till the loan reaches maturity. Paytm says that the issuance of OCDs will allow “Antfin to retain [the] economic value of the 10.30% stake, demonstrating Antfin’s continued confidence in the [Paytm’s] business potential.” Why was this share transfer even conducted? It is worth noting that before this transfer, Paytm was a Chinese-owned business. Many Chinese companies operating in India (like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo) have been experiencing stringent regulatory checks ever since the border conflict between India and China in 2020. By shifting…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.