wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Airtel to pay Rs. 1 Crore fine for failure to inform India’s Competition Regulator about acquisition of stake in Bharti Telemedia

The fine comes as a result of failure to comply with Section 6(2) of the Competition Act under which companies are to inform the CCI before entering into a combination (acquisitions, mergers, or amalgamation of enterprises).

Published

Bharti Airtel is being fined Rs. 1 Crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for failure to inform the CCI about its acquisition of a stake in Bharti Telemedia Limited, the Direct to Home (DTH) arm of Airtel, from Lion Meadow Investment Limited. Under the provisions of Section 6(2) of the Competition Act, companies are to inform the CCI before entering into a combination (acquisitions, mergers, or amalgamation of enterprises). Failure to do so can result in a fine under Section 43A of the Competition Act.

Airtel says that it reviewing the order and evaluating its next steps in the matter. 

The context of the fine:

In February 2021, Bharti Airtel bought a 20% stake (102,040,000 shares) in Bharti Telemedia Limited from Lion Meadow Investment for Rs. 3,126 crore. Lion Meadow acquired a stake in Bharti Telemedia back in 2017. It was paid out by Airtel for its stake through the issuance of 36.47 million equity shares of Airtel at a price of INR 600 per share and Rs. 10,378 million in cash. 

The reason for this purchase of stake was to gain full control over and ownership of Bharti Telemedia. Airtel had said that this would allow it to offer, “differentiated and converged solutions to customers”  and promote its “One Home” Strategy. As per a report by the Hindu Business Line, analysts at BofA Securities had suggested at the time that this acquisition and consequently, the “One Home” Strategy was meant to compete against Jio. 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read:
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ