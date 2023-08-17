AI Digest: A Generative AI Guide For Journalists, Meta’s Shepherd, Google’s AI-Assistant, and more

With fast-paced developments related to artificial intelligence, it is important to keep track of advancements in the abilities of AI tools and models, alongside reactions from the tech industry as well as other sectors to such updates. Here’s a quick roundup of AI news from the past week:

AP Generative-AI Standards for Journalists: A month after collaboration with OpenAI, the Associated Press has developed guidelines for the use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT by its journalists. As the AP staff experiment with ChatGPT, the rules disallow them from using the tool to create publishable content. The guidelines also establish standards around the use of output generated by AI tools, fact-checking and verification of sources, confidentiality of organizational information, filtering out AI-generated materials, and exercising greater caution when working with AI tools.

Meta’s ‘Shepherd’ to review AI responses: Meta on August 16, launched ‘Shepherd’, a new AI-based process that can review AI-generated responses and can provide critiques as well as suggestions to improve AI outputs. The objective is to develop automated moderation techniques to tackle inaccuracy and misleading information generated by large language models that run generative AI tools. In a research paper, Meta has claimed that Shepherd can effectively critique answers “reaching performance on par with ChatGPT”.

Google upgrades Generative-AI Search experience (SGE): To improve information discoverability on Google’s SGE, the tech giant has introduced a feature to provide definitions of specific terms within AI-generated responses. The company is also adding new capabilities to SGE, which will help new or experienced programmers to understand and debug generated code. Additionally, Google has also launched ‘SGE while browsing’ in the Google app on Android and iOS to leverage generative AI for navigating information online with specific details.

An AI assistant for life advice: According to a New York Times report, Google is working on a project that could turn generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard into a personal life coach. Post its merger with a London-based research lab DeepMind, Google had initiated experiments with generative AI to perform a wide range of tasks, including tools that can provide life advice, ideas, planning, tutoring tips, etc., the publication reported. Interestingly, the researchers are also testing the assistant’s ability to respond to “intimate questions” about challenges in people’s lives. More than 100 experts spanning different fields are working to assess the tool’s capabilities.

OpenAI may possibly face another Copyright challenge: The New York Times is considering suing OpenAI over copyright concerns, according to a report by NPR. Reportedly, the organisation had been discussing a licensing deal, in which OpenAI would pay The Times for using its editorial content in its AI tools. Given that the negotiations did not go well, legal action is possibly underway. The Times is particularly concerned about OpenAI illegally scraping their stories and refashioning them in a manner that greatly affects the traffic on the organisation’s website.

Content moderation using GPT-4: In a statement dated August 15, OpenAI stated that it is using GPT-4 for content moderation, labeling, and obtaining feedback on policy documentation. The company has stated that GPT-4 is capable of interpreting “rules and nuances” and also adapt to any updates to long content policies. Most importantly, OpenAI has claimed that using GPT-4 for content moderation can reduce the burden on a large number of human moderators and data labelers, who are consistently exposed to harmful or offensive content that takes a toll on their emotional and mental health.

