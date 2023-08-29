wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

AI cannot substitute human intelligence in the legal process: Delhi High Court

Justice Prathiba mentioned that there is a very real possibility that AI tools can create fictitious results.

Published

“There is no doubt in the mind of the Court that, at the present stage of technological development, AI cannot substitute either the human intelligence or the humane element in the adjudicatory process. At best, the tool could be utilised for a preliminary understanding or for preliminary research and nothing more,” Justice Prathiba M Singh at the Delhi High Court said in the court case filed by luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin SAS against Shutiq, a partnership firm involved in the manufacture and sale of shoes. Some context please: Christian Louboutin filed an appeal against Shutiq in the Delhi High Court, claiming that Shutiq was producing knock-offs of its red-soled shoes and spiked shoe style. To show that it was indeed well known for producing these distinctive shoes, Christian Louboutin’s legal counsel submitted responses by the generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT that established the same.  The judge noted that “The response of a Large Language Model (LLM) based chatbots such as ChatGPT, which is sought to be relied upon by ld. Counsel for the Plaintiff [Christian Louboutin], depends upon a host of factors, including the nature and structure of query put by the user, the training data, etc.” She mentioned that there are possibilities that the chatbot could produce incorrect responses, fictional case laws, and imaginative data and that the accuracy of AI chatbots is still a grey area.  Why it matters: Just like Justice Prathiba mentioned, there is a very real possibility that AI tools can create fictitious results. Notably, this actually…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ