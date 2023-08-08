wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

New deep learning model can predict passwords from keystroke sound with 95% accuracy

The paper notes that these types of attacks can be carried out with off-the-shelf equipment and algorithms.

Published

A team of researchers in the United Kingdom developed a deep learning model that can accurately predict what you are typing based on the sounds from keyboard keystrokes, Bleeping Computer reported on August 5.

According to the research paper, the model has a 95 percent accuracy when keystrokes are recorded with a nearby smartphone microphone and a 93 percent accuracy when keystrokes are recorded over a Zoom call.

Why does this matter: The paper notes that these types of attacks, known as acoustic side-channel attacks, can be carried out with off-the-shelf equipment and algorithms. In the wrong hands, this gives bad actors access to sensitive information. For example, imagine you are working from a cafe, and someone can discern all that you are typing, including your login passwords, credit card details or personal messages, just by recording the sound of your keystrokes sitting at the next table. Moreover, the research points towards another concerning issue: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop cyber-attacks. While earlier, it would have required considerable time and other resources to train such classifiers, advances in AI-based deep learning make the process much faster and easier.

How did the researchers develop this model: 

  • To train their model, researchers pressed 36 keys on a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) 25 times each and recorded the sound produced by each press using an iPhone 13 mini placed 17 cm away from the laptop. Notably, the same keyboard has been used in all MacBooks for the past two years and is likely to be used in future MacBooks as well.
  • The researchers then made a visual representation of the differences for each key by producing waveforms and spectrograms.
  • These spectrogram images were used to train CoAtNet, an image classifier.
  • The trained CoANet classifier was able to achieve 95 percent accuracy in identifying keystrokes recorded using a smartphone, 93 percent accuracy for recordings through Zoom, and 91.7 percent accuracy for recordings through Skype.

How to safeguard yourself from such attacks: The paper also listed measures you can take to avoid falling victim to such acoustic side-channel attacks. Some of these measures include:

  • By simply changing the typing style. For instance, by using touch typing, the accuracy of such attacks is reduced dramatically.
  • Using randomised passwords with multiple cases can reduce the accuracy of such attacks because of the use of the shift key.
  • You can play white noise or sounds of fake keystrokes to confuse the classifier.
  • Use two-factor authentication methods, such as biometric, for logins.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ