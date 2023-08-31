wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

38 Tech companies to make laptops in India under PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

These companies will manufacture laptops and tablets in India under the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, which is aimed at aiding the production of tech in India.

Published

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the government has received 38 applications for the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware of which over 25 are domestic companies, as per an NDTV report. The applicants include companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus. Tech giants Apple and Samsung are currently not on the list

This development comes weeks after the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (AIO PC), and ultra-small form factor (USFF) computers and servers under code HSN 8741 will be restricted starting November 1. 

Why are companies choosing to produce in India?

These companies will manufacture laptops and tablets in India under the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. While the scheme was initially introduced in 2021, the government increased the incentive outlay from Rs. 7,325 crore to Rs. 17,000 crore in May. Under the scheme, companies assembling laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and USFF computers would receive an incentive of 3%, 2%, 1%, and 1% on net incremental sales of manufactured goods (over the base year 2022-23) respectively. 

Simply put, this means that if a company is producing tech in India it will receive financial support from the government. Moreover, if a company makes incremental investments (such as exclusively producing a certain component of a product) in the manufacturing process, it will be entitled to additional financial benefits. 

Financial benefits have been capped at ₹ 4,500 Crore for Global companies, ₹ 2,250 Crore for Hybrid (Global/Domestic) companies, and ₹ 500 Crore for Domestic companies. This money will be distributed over a period of 6 years with incremental support over the years, going from Rs. 321 crore in year 1 to Rs. 6,118  crore in year 6. The last date to apply for the scheme was August 30, which explains why we saw a flurry of new applicants being announced yesterday. 

Source: Ministry of Electronics& Information Technology (MeitY)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why it matters:

According to a report by the Mint, the PLI scheme was an attempt by the Indian government to boost domestic manufacturing of laptops and other devices but the initial scheme (capped at Rs. 7,325 crore) didn’t elicit a response from the tech industry. With the new scheme offering more financial support and the upcoming import restrictions, the government might see more success in reducing reliance on laptops imported from abroad. 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read:
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ