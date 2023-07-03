ZTE Gets the Go-Ahead from Indian Government to Supply Equipment to Vodafone Idea

On June 30, Economic Times reported that the government has allowed Chinese gearmaker ZTE to provide optical transmission equipment worth ₹200 crores to Vodafone Idea (Vi) for its network upgradation project. The upgradation project will be focused on Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh-Chattisgarh circles (quick context: India is divided into 22 telecom circles/metro areas for granting access service licenses and authorizations for telecom operators). Why it matters: It is important to note that ever since the border disturbance between India and China in 2020, the Indian government has put Chinese companies under the microscope. And while ZTE was never banned, the government has directed telecom service providers (TSP) to only use equipment that bears a ‘Trusted Products’ mark for network expansion, and this trusted product mark was not provided to ZTE products. For any equipment that did not bear the said mark, TSPs are required to obtain permission from the National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NSC). According to ET, the recent approval came after the Vi informed National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) that the equipment will only be used for the expansion of the existing network and not a fresh contract for network creation. A similar exemption was provided to Airtel when it worked with Huawei for the maintenance of its transmission network in 2022, according to Moneycontrol. Airtel’s exemption hinged on the fact that it had a pre-existent contract with Huawei and the National Security Directive on Telecommunication, which allows the continuation of old contracts. With two major Indian companies using Chinese equipment, one…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.