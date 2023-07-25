wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Zomato to liquidate its subsidiary in Portugal, further shrinking foreign subsidiaries

At the time of its IPO, Zomato had subsidiaries in 22 other countries, apart from Portugal.

Published

On July 21, Zomato stated that it is liquidating its Portugal-based subsidiary, Zomato Media Portugal, Unipessoal Lda (“ZM Portugal”). Zomato had mentioned its foreign holding in its red-herring prospectus back in 2021, but even to this day, this subsidiary didn’t have any active business operations and so, it didn’t contribute to Zomato’s overall turnover.

According to Zomato’s exchange filing, Zomato Portugal had a net worth of Rs. 12 million and contributed 0.01% to the net worth of the company.

Liquidations all around the world:

Besides its Portugal subsidiary, Zomato also had foreign subsidiaries in 22 other countries at the time of its initial public offering. These include Dubai, Indonesia, Portugal, Chile, and Australia to name a few. It is pertinent to note that none of these had active operations. It has since liquidated its subsidiaries in 11 countries, namely, the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, Lebanon, South Africa, the UK, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Jordan.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Of these, the subsidiaries in three countries that made sales (had a turnover) were—

New Zealand: The company had a turnover of Rs. 3.13 million and a net worth of Rs. 22.32 million. It contributed 0.01% to Zomato’s turnover.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lebanon: It was shut down in December 2021 and constituted 2.38% of Zomato’s overall turnover in the financial year ending 2021.

United States: Zomato first dissolved its stake in the table reservation business in the US, NexTable, by selling its shares in the company for $100,000. It then shut down its subsidiary, Zomato US LLC (which contributed 0.07% to Zomato’s turnover), in August 2021.

Zomato’s multiple liquidations point out that the company is trying to cut down excess costs from its balance sheets and focus its attention on India. Earlier this year, it even pulled out of 225 cities in India to cut down its losses, which further lends credibility to this theory. Zomato’s operations are now limited to India and the UAE.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ