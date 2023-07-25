Zomato to liquidate its subsidiary in Portugal, further shrinking foreign subsidiaries

On July 21, Zomato stated that it is liquidating its Portugal-based subsidiary, Zomato Media Portugal, Unipessoal Lda (“ZM Portugal”). Zomato had mentioned its foreign holding in its red-herring prospectus back in 2021, but even to this day, this subsidiary didn’t have any active business operations and so, it didn’t contribute to Zomato’s overall turnover.

According to Zomato’s exchange filing, Zomato Portugal had a net worth of Rs. 12 million and contributed 0.01% to the net worth of the company.

Liquidations all around the world:

Besides its Portugal subsidiary, Zomato also had foreign subsidiaries in 22 other countries at the time of its initial public offering. These include Dubai, Indonesia, Portugal, Chile, and Australia to name a few. It is pertinent to note that none of these had active operations. It has since liquidated its subsidiaries in 11 countries, namely, the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, Lebanon, South Africa, the UK, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Jordan.

Of these, the subsidiaries in three countries that made sales (had a turnover) were—

New Zealand: The company had a turnover of Rs. 3.13 million and a net worth of Rs. 22.32 million. It contributed 0.01% to Zomato’s turnover.

Lebanon: It was shut down in December 2021 and constituted 2.38% of Zomato’s overall turnover in the financial year ending 2021.

United States: Zomato first dissolved its stake in the table reservation business in the US, NexTable, by selling its shares in the company for $100,000. It then shut down its subsidiary, Zomato US LLC (which contributed 0.07% to Zomato’s turnover), in August 2021.

Zomato’s multiple liquidations point out that the company is trying to cut down excess costs from its balance sheets and focus its attention on India. Earlier this year, it even pulled out of 225 cities in India to cut down its losses, which further lends credibility to this theory. Zomato’s operations are now limited to India and the UAE.

