Fail Whale: Why Is Twitter Imposing Limits On How Many Tweets You Can See In A Day?

On July 1, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the platform will now have “rate limits” (or limits for how many tweets a user can look at each day). He initially said that the limits were 6000 posts/day for verified accounts, 600 posts/day for unverified accounts, and 300 posts/day for new unverified accounts. He later backtracked twice, first increasing limits to 8000, 800, and 400 posts/day for each category, and then to 10,000, 1000, and 500 respectively.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

It is worth noting that a day before the limits were announced, Twitter had limited access to the platform to only those who were signed in, according to a CNN report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Why it matters: Twitter is an important platform to track public discourse on any topic. Many journalists turn to the platform when researching stories and their research efforts would be significantly hampered by the newly enforced reading limits.

Besides, this move could also backfire for Twitter. Typically, every social media platform wants you to spend all your time using their service. The more time you browse through the platform’s content, the more ads you will encounter, and consequently, the more money the platform will make. So, why would Twitter want anything different?

Why is Twitter imposing these limits?: There are several theories on why Twitter took these steps:

To prevent data scraping: In his initial tweet announcing the limits, Musk said that the change was “temporary” and had been made to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.” Data scraping for training AI models seems to be a concern across social media sites. Earlier this year, Reddit’s CEO and founder Steve Huffman also expressed concern that Reddit’s data was really valuable and it shouldn’t be handed out freely to AI companies for free. It is possible that Musk was implying that just like Reddit, Twitter’s data is also being scraped for free to train AI models. Infrastructural issues: Developer Sheldon Chang posted on Mastodon saying that Twitter was DDoS-ing (distributed denial-of-service, a malicious attack where a system is flooded with Internet traffic in an attempt to disrupt its functioning) itself because there was a bug in its web application. He even posted a video showing how the bug was incessantly sending requests to the website’s infrastructure, saying that this could be the reason Twitter has shut down anonymous access to the platform. To increase Twitter Blue subscriptions: Another possible reason for these limits could be to get more people to sign up for Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service under which it offers users paying $8 a month a blue tick next to their Twitter handle, as well as other features like an ad-free browsing experience, and custom navigation features. It could also add unlimited content access to its list of offered features, incentivizing more people to sign up for the service. Unpaid Google Cloud bills: In June, Platformer reported that Twitter was refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills. While the company has its own servers, it contracted with Google to host services fighting spam, removing child sexual abuse material, and protecting accounts. And so, if Twitter is still yet to pay its bill, it could have affected its ability to fight spam, thereby putting strain on the platform.

Issues from the past coming back again: According to a report by Time Magazine, from 2008 to 2013, whenever Twitter used to be over capacity, it would show the “Fail Whale” error to its users. However, months before going into IPO, it dealt with its infrastructure issues and established service reliability. It is almost ironic how the platform might just need the fail whale again 10 years since the issue had been resolved.

Also read: