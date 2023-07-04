wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Fail Whale: Why Is Twitter Imposing Limits On How Many Tweets You Can See In A Day?

Musk said that the change was “temporary” and had been made to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

Published

On July 1, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the platform will now have “rate limits” (or limits for how many tweets a user can look at each day). He initially said that the limits were 6000 posts/day for verified accounts, 600 posts/day for unverified accounts, and 300 posts/day for new unverified accounts. He later backtracked twice, first increasing limits to 8000, 800, and 400 posts/day for each category, and then to 10,000, 1000, and 500 respectively. 

It is worth noting that a day before the limits were announced, Twitter had limited access to the platform to only those who were signed in, according to a CNN report. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Besides, this move could also backfire for Twitter. Typically, every social media platform wants you to spend all your time using their service. The more time you browse through the platform’s content, the more ads you will encounter, and consequently, the more money the platform will make. So, why would Twitter want anything different? 

Why is Twitter imposing these limits?There are several theories on why Twitter took these steps: 

  1. To prevent data scraping: In his initial tweet announcing the limits, Musk said that the change was “temporary” and had been made to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.” Data scraping for training AI models seems to be a concern across social media sites. Earlier this year, Reddit’s CEO and founder Steve Huffman also expressed concern that Reddit’s data was really valuable and it shouldn’t be handed out freely to AI companies for free. It is possible that Musk was implying that just like Reddit, Twitter’s data is also being scraped for free to train AI models.
  2. Infrastructural issues: Developer Sheldon Chang posted on Mastodon saying that Twitter was DDoS-ing (distributed denial-of-service, a malicious attack where a system is flooded with Internet traffic in an attempt to disrupt its functioning) itself because there was a bug in its web application. He even posted a video showing how the bug was incessantly sending requests to the website’s infrastructure, saying that this could be the reason Twitter has shut down anonymous access to the platform.
  3. To increase Twitter Blue subscriptions: Another possible reason for these limits could be to get more people to sign up for Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service under which it offers users paying $8 a month a blue tick next to their Twitter handle, as well as other features like an ad-free browsing experience, and custom navigation features. It could also add unlimited content access to its list of offered features, incentivizing more people to sign up for the service. 
  4. Unpaid Google Cloud bills: In June, Platformer reported that Twitter was refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills. While the company has its own servers, it contracted with Google to host services fighting spam, removing child sexual abuse material, and protecting accounts. And so, if Twitter is still yet to pay its bill, it could have affected its ability to fight spam, thereby putting strain on the platform.

Issues from the past coming back againAccording to a report by Time Magazine, from 2008 to 2013, whenever Twitter used to be over capacity, it would show the “Fail Whale” error to its users. However, months before going into IPO, it dealt with its infrastructure issues and established service reliability. It is almost ironic how the platform might just need the fail whale again 10 years since the issue had been resolved. 

Also read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ