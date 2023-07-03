Interview: Is AI the solution to India’s spam problem? DeepStrat CEO Saikat Datta and Trilegal partner Nikhil Narendran discuss

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed all access providers to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based UCC_Detect system (unsolicited commercial communication, i.e. spam detection system) on June 13. This is the latest in the many steps India’s telecom regulator has taken to curb spam calls and messages. To make sense of this new system and its effectiveness at controlling the spam and to understand why previous regulations have failed, we spoke to Saikat Datta, the CEO of public policy think tank DeepStrat and Nikhil Narendran, a partner at Trilegal Law firm.

Watch the complete interview here:

