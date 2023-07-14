Video: Briefing Call On Regulation Of Online Calling & Messaging Services

[tps_header][/tps_header] Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper discussing regulatory mechanisms for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services and the selective banning of OTT services. This isn’t the first time TRAI has tried to regulate messaging and calling apps – in fact, it has been attempting to do so ever since 2015. The regulation of these services, especially the implementation of a policy on selective blocking of messaging and calling apps, could effectively hamper net neutrality and freedom of speech by restricting equal access to different apps or sites by making it easier for the government to shut down specific internet services. In this MediaNama Briefing, we delved into the proposed regulation, its historical context, and its implications for net neutrality and Internet Shutdowns. Along with covering the 2023 consultation, we have covered TRAI's consultation from 2015 and 2018, Department of Telecom's report from 2015, and TRAI's recommendations from 2020, which famously noted that no regulations were needed for OTT platforms at that point of time. We also have covered how telecom companies and other stakeholders have responded to these consultations in the past. The presentation ends with a run through of the different laws available to the government to block or suspend access to apps and the internet, and also goes over notable court judgements (Karnataka HC Twitter case, Anurudha Basin Supreme Court judgement, Manipur internet shutdown) in this regard. What we discussed: How does the consultation paper define calling & messaging services? The current…
