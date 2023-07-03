Video: 5 Things You Should Know About India’s Data Protection Bill

The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 20. According to reports, the much-awaited and discussed Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2022, will be tabled during this monsoon session.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on November 18, 2022, released the fourth iteration of the data protection bill. In this video, we summarise key aspects of the bill to help you brush up on your understanding of the incoming law before discussions about it in Parliament become too intense to grasp.

Watch the full video here:

