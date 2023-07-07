Video: 5 Major Concerns with India’s Draft Data Protection Bill

On July 5, the Union Cabinet cleared India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, multiple news outlets reported. The Bill is now expected to be introduced in the parliament in the upcoming monsoon session, which begins on July 20 and ends on August 11. According to MediaNama’s report, the DPDP Bill approved by the cabinet is the fifth iteration of India’s draft data protection law, and since, the cabinet-approved version of the Bill isn’t public yet, it’s not yet clear how much the latest version differs from the DPDP Bill 2022, which was released by the IT Ministry for public feedback in November 2022.

India’s draft data protection bill aims to regulate how companies handle the digital personal data of individuals. It was released on November 18, 2022, and was much more ‘simplified’ than the previous drafts put out by the government. In this video, we look at 5 major criticisms of this latest draft.

