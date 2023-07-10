Twitter sues Meta over alleged misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets

On July 6, Meta launched its text-based conversation app, Threads, as a part of Instagram, and many have pointed out that the app bears a close resemblance to the micro-blogging site Twitter. And this resemblance didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter either. According to a report by Semafor, Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro sent a letter to Meta saying that the company hired dozens of Twitter’s former employees and that - “ These employees had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information; that these employees owe ongoing obligations to Twitter; and that many of these employees have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices.” Why it matters: If Twitter’s claims are correct, this implies that Meta has engaged in anti-competitive practices and breached Twitter’s intellectual property. However, if this isn’t the case, then the question emerges: Why is Twitter being so vocal against Threads? There are other social media platforms that resemble it, such as Mastodon and even the invite-only application BlueSky (created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey). Why has it been so silent on those platforms? What does Twitter’s letter say? Twitter claims that Meta deliberately assigned former Twitter employees (who had confidential information about Twitter) to develop Threads “in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app,” which it says is in violation of both state and federal law, as well as those employees obligations to Twitter. It also prohibits Meta from scraping Twitter’s followers or following data, saying that “Scraping any Twitter services…

