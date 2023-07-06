wordpress blog stats
Nearly 66 Thousand User Grievances Received by Social Media Intermediaries in May 2023

While Google recorded 28.3 thousand complaints in May, Twitter only accounted for 518 complaints from Indian users

Published

What’s the news: Indian users flagged 65,993 complaints across social media intermediaries in May 2023 as per the transparency reports of five such platforms. Of the five platforms, Google received the highest number of complaints, with 28,301 grievances, followed by Facebook, with 16,995 complaints. Other platforms to share their reports by July 1, 2023, were WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Based on these reports, here are nine takeaways from user and government complaints to platforms: Google and Twitter accounted for highest and lowest complaints respectively: While Google recorded 28.3 thousand complaints in May, Twitter only accounted for 518 complaints from Indian users. However, this number is still higher than the 158 complaints received by Twitter in April. May recorded 1.2 million complaints regarding hate speech: Complaints from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter together recorded 1.275 million grievances regarding hate speech. Instagram recorded the highest number of complaints with 835.2 thousand grievances, followed by 440.3 thousand grievances to Facebook and 84 grievances from Twitter. Users flagged over 400 thousand cases of child sexual exploitation: Instagram recorded 280 thousand cases of child sexual exploitation complaints. Facebook reported 129.7 thousand cases, while Twitter recorded only three such cases. Google and WhatsApp did not have data related to such grievances. Users flagged nearly 3 million content pieces related to suicide/ self-injury: Both Facebook and Instagram reported 1.4 million content pieces on each platform related to the aforementioned subjects. Twitter also received three complaints regarding content promoting such topics. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter recorded 1.2 million cases of harassment: Instagram recorded the…

