TRAI is Trying Yet Again to Regulate Messaging and Calling Apps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper discussing regulatory mechanisms for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services (like Whatsapp and Telegram) and the selective banning of these services on July 7. The paper seeks to address a back reference by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) from 2022. In this back-reference, it asked TRAI to reconsider the lack of regulation for messaging and calling applications. It also asked it to recommend a policy for the selective banning of OTT services during periods of unrest/crisis that are likely to be used by terrorists/anti-national elements. For the scope of the consultation paper, messaging and calling applications are services that facilitate real-time person-to-person telecommunication services, similar to those provided by traditional telecom service providers. What more did the DoT say in its back-dated reference: DoT’s back-dated reference contains a copy of its discussion with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology on the subject of “suspension of telecom services/internet and its impact.” In this discussion, the committee said that “it will be of great relief if the Department [DoT] can explore the option of banning selective services, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., instead of banning the internet as a whole.” This, it says, will “allow financial services, health, education, and various other services to continue to operate for business as usual, thereby minimizing inconvenience and suffering to the general public.” MediaNama’s take: With the selective banning of services becoming feasible, it would become easier for the government to conduct internet shutdowns,…

