The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper discussing regulatory mechanisms for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services (like Whatsapp and Telegram) and the selective banning of these services on July 7. The paper seeks to address a back reference by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) from 2022. In this back-reference, it asked TRAI to reconsider the lack of regulation for messaging and calling applications. It also asked it to recommend a policy for the selective banning of OTT services during periods of unrest/crisis that are likely to be used by terrorists/anti-national elements. For the scope of the consultation paper, messaging and calling applications are services that facilitate real-time person-to-person telecommunication services, similar to those provided by traditional telecom service providers. What more did the DoT say in its back-dated reference: DoT’s back-dated reference contains a copy of its discussion with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology on the subject of “suspension of telecom services/internet and its impact.” In this discussion, the committee said that “it will be of great relief if the Department [DoT] can explore the option of banning selective services, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., instead of banning the internet as a whole.” This, it says, will “allow financial services, health, education, and various other services to continue to operate for business as usual, thereby minimizing inconvenience and suffering to the general public.” MediaNama’s take: With the selective banning of services becoming feasible, it would become easier for the government to conduct internet shutdowns,…
TRAI is Trying Yet Again to Regulate Messaging and Calling Apps
For the scope of the consultation paper, messaging and calling applications are services that facilitate real-time person-to-person telecommunication services
