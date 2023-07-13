wordpress blog stats
Telangana: Urban Company Women Workers Write to Labour Department Against Alleged Wage Theft by Company

This is not the first time Urban Company workers have raised complaints against their employers.

Published

Telangana's women gig workers accused Urban Company of wage theft, illegal terminations, and discriminatory labor practices in a letter addressed to E. Gangadhar, State Additional Commissioner of Labor Department, and D. Srinivasulu, Union Deputy Chief Labor Commissioner's Office. The letter was reviewed by MediaNama.  According to members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Urban Company promises high salaries to workers at the time of joining but cuts down on these wages "without consent, without informing or consulting" workers. They do so by citing joining fees, retraining fees, cancellation charges, convenience fees, benefits, etc. “We call on your support for holding an urgent meeting between a small group of TGPWU’s representatives and the founders of Urban Company for collective bargaining on basic demands. Attempts to discuss our demands with the company have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears, so we invoke our fundamental right to collective bargaining and right to association to address the issues outlined in this letter,” said TGPWU’s State President Shaik Salauddin in the letter. Why it matters: This is not the first time Urban Company workers have raised complaints against their employers. Back in 2021, members of the All India Gig Workers Union (AIGWU) talked about 'ill-treatment and exploitation.' Their demands at the time included transparency in commission deductions, social security, and anti-harassment measures – many of which correspond to the demands put forth by the TGPWU. This highlights the continuing state of working conditions for gig workers at the company. Claims of forced payment…

