Telangana's women gig workers accused Urban Company of wage theft, illegal terminations, and discriminatory labor practices in a letter addressed to E. Gangadhar, State Additional Commissioner of Labor Department, and D. Srinivasulu, Union Deputy Chief Labor Commissioner's Office. The letter was reviewed by MediaNama. According to members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Urban Company promises high salaries to workers at the time of joining but cuts down on these wages "without consent, without informing or consulting" workers. They do so by citing joining fees, retraining fees, cancellation charges, convenience fees, benefits, etc. “We call on your support for holding an urgent meeting between a small group of TGPWU’s representatives and the founders of Urban Company for collective bargaining on basic demands. Attempts to discuss our demands with the company have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears, so we invoke our fundamental right to collective bargaining and right to association to address the issues outlined in this letter,” said TGPWU’s State President Shaik Salauddin in the letter. Why it matters: This is not the first time Urban Company workers have raised complaints against their employers. Back in 2021, members of the All India Gig Workers Union (AIGWU) talked about 'ill-treatment and exploitation.' Their demands at the time included transparency in commission deductions, social security, and anti-harassment measures – many of which correspond to the demands put forth by the TGPWU. This highlights the continuing state of working conditions for gig workers at the company. Claims of forced payment…
News
Telangana: Urban Company Women Workers Write to Labour Department Against Alleged Wage Theft by Company
This is not the first time Urban Company workers have raised complaints against their employers.
Latest Headlines
- Telangana: Urban Company Women Workers Write to Labour Department Against Alleged Wage Theft by Company July 13, 2023
- Foxconn Withdraws From its Joint Semiconductor Manufacturing Venture with Vendanta Group July 13, 2023
- Copyrightability of AI-generated work: A brief overview July 13, 2023
- Revise definition of gig workers in Rajasthan Bill: Gig workers union IFAT sends feedback to state government July 12, 2023
- Summary: Global Technology Policy Council lists core principles for use of generative AI systems July 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login