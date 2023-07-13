This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on July 13, 2023. Welcome to this month's edition of our Talking Points newsletter, where we bring you a curated list of things to think about in tech policy: something that you can bring up to spark a discussion or debate. Can a Self-Regulatory Body order streaming platforms to take down content? [Sarasvati T] India’s Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC)—a self-regulatory body (SRB) for online curated content providers—recently ordered streaming platform ULLU to take down content on grounds of obscenity. Indian Courts have been dealing with complaints of alleged obscenity in online content, a matter that critically affects a creator’s and a viewer’s freedom of speech and expression. But, do SRBs, constituted under India’s IT Rules, have the powers to order a content provider to actually take down the content altogether? Under the IT Rules, SRBs are required to ensure adherence to the Code of Ethics by platforms and are also enabled to issue guidance, advisories, warnings or reprimand a publisher in case of a complaint. When it comes to content deletion, the SRBs are required to refer to the Oversight Committee under the Ministry—a level higher—which will then refer to reasons under Section 69A of India’s IT Act to decide if such an action is necessary. One may say that the DPCGC’s order is under the scope of the term reprimand or censure, but lawyers have argued that the grounds for ordering deletion of content even by the Oversight Committee are…
Special Newsletter: 9 Talking Points— June Edition
We present you a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates.
