Streaming and Digital Publishing Apps take on Google Play’s Billing Policy at Madras HC

Four more companies have joined the fight against Google Play’s billing policy at the Madras High Court (HC), Economic Times reported on July 5:
- Streaming service Altt
- Audio book publisher Pratilipi
- Tamil magazine publisher Ananda Vikatan
- Daily status-sharing app Crafto
These companies join the following petitioners, who have already approached the court and won an interim order prohibiting Google from delisting their apps from Play Store even if the apps are not in compliance with Google Play’s new billing policy:
- Matrimony.com
- Shaadi.com
- Unacademy
- Kuku FM
- TrulyMadly
- QuackQuack
- Aha
- Stage
- Kutumb
The court, however, had ruled that all these companies must submit a report to Google on the total number of downloads in June and pay a 4 percent commission to the company (as opposed to the 15 to 30 percent applicable under Play Billing) based on these downloads.
What’s Google’s latest billing policy: Google Play’s latest billing policy, User Choice Billing, announced by the company in January 2023, allows developers to feature a third-party billing system but only alongside Google’s billing system. And developers will have to pay Google an 11 to 26 percent commission if users pay through the third-party billing system and a 15 to 30 percent commission if users pay through Google’s billing system. In other words, developers cannot just use a third-party billing system like they used to do before. The new policy went into effect on April 26, 2023, and Google has defended it publicly in a blog post.
What are the arguments against Google in Madras HC: Matrimony.com, which was the first to approach the court in April, argues that Google’s billing policy is in violation of various RBI guidelines because Google:
- Charges fees on UPI transactions.
- Doesn’t follow the required timelines for settlements.
- Doesn’t clarify what part of the commission is for payment processing.
- Co-mingles fund settlement with other businesses.
MediaNama has reviewed and summarised the petition in more detail here.
