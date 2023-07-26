This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on July 26, 2023. Welcome to our latest special edition newsletter, dedicated to the important questions we've asked the authorities. Despite receiving either no reply or only a generic response that barely scratched the surface, we believe that these questions are crucial and deserve to be brought to your attention. Here goes: 1. How is it legal for LinkedIn to ask people for Aadhaar-enabled verification? [Kamya Pandey] On June 7, LinkedIn announced in a blog post that users could now verify their identity on the platform through Aadhaar numbers. It further stated that those who don’t have Aadhaar numbers can choose to verify through their work email or workplace credentials. What we asked: To understand why LinkedIn was using this identity verification system, we reached out to the company with the following questions. Does this e-verification process clash with the 2018 Supreme Court judgment that struck down the use of Aadhaar for e-KYC for private companies? If not, how does it differ from e-KYC? Why is Aadhaar the only government ID that is being accepted in India, when LinkedIn has not prescribed a government ID for a similar verification process in the US? Why it matters: According to a 2018 judgement by the Supreme Court, companies aren’t supposed to ask for Aadhaar for e-KYC (know your customer) purposes, because doing so would enable the commercial exploitation of an individual’s biometric and demographic information by private entities. This effectively means…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.