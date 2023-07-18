Sale of Ripple’s XRP on crypto exchanges are not securities, US court holds

On July 13, the New York District Court, in a split decision, ruled that Ripple Lab’s sale of its cryptocurrency (Ripple, XRP) on crypto exchanges is not an offer of securities, in an ongoing court battle between the software company and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But the court partly sided with the SEC in that Ripple’s sale of crypto to institutional investors does constitute an illegal security offering. Quick summary: The court concluded that institutional investors had reason to believe that the funds collected from their purchase of XRP would be used to develop the XRP system and would thus increase the crypto's value and bring them profit. However, individual investors who bought the crypto from exchanges couldn't have these expectations given that they may not have necessarily bought the token from Ripple directly. Give me context: In 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs alleging that the company’s co-founder Christian Larsen and CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, began selling XRP back in 2013 to investors worldwide without registering itself as an investment contract (a type of security) with the Commission. In doing so, they “deprived potential purchasers of adequate disclosures about XRP and Ripple’s business and other important long-standing protections that are fundamental to our robust public market system,” the SEC said. It alleged that Ripple sold $728.9 million worth of its crypto to institutional investors via a written contract and sold $757.6 million of XRP to investors through crypto exchanges. Why it matters: Ripple is one…

