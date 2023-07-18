wordpress blog stats
Sale of Ripple’s XRP on crypto exchanges are not securities, US court holds

In 2020, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs alleging that it began selling XRP to investors worldwide without registering itself as an investment contract with the Commission.

On July 13, the New York District Court, in a split decision, ruled that Ripple Lab’s sale of its cryptocurrency (Ripple, XRP) on crypto exchanges is not an offer of securities, in an ongoing court battle between the software company and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But the court partly sided with the SEC in that Ripple’s sale of crypto to institutional investors does constitute an illegal security offering. Quick summary: The court concluded that institutional investors had reason to believe that the funds collected from their purchase of XRP would be used to develop the XRP system and would thus increase the crypto's value and bring them profit. However, individual investors who bought the crypto from exchanges couldn't have these expectations given that they may not have necessarily bought the token from Ripple directly. Give me context: In 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs alleging that the company’s co-founder Christian Larsen and CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, began selling XRP back in 2013 to investors worldwide without registering itself as an investment contract (a type of security) with the Commission. In doing so, they “deprived potential purchasers of adequate disclosures about XRP and Ripple’s business and other important long-standing protections that are fundamental to our robust public market system,” the SEC said. It alleged that Ripple sold $728.9 million worth of its crypto to institutional investors via a written contract and sold $757.6 million of XRP to investors through crypto exchanges. Why it matters: Ripple is one…

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

6 days ago

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

