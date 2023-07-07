Roundup: Drone Destination, IdeaForge IPOs, and Other Major Drone Stories

The end of June and the beginning of July has been an exciting time for the drone industry. Multiple companies came up in the news, be it for going public, acquisitions, or receiving orders. Here is a roundup of some of the biggest drone stories in the past two weeks.
- According to a report by EnTracker, drone manufacturing startup Inside FPV has raised Rs 2.75 crores in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures as of July 6. The company says that it will use the funds for product development, marketing, and research.
- Remote pilot training organization (RPTO) Drone Destination is set to go public on July 7. The company offers training programs for drone pilots and, in its red herring prospectus, says that it has joined hands with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and will offer joint certification on various drone-related application courses through NSDC’s Skill India Portal. The company is going to issue 68,00,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs.10. Drone Destination says that the funds will be used for the purchase of new drones, purchase vehicles (for survey and mapping), to meet the working capital requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.
Article continues below. You might also want to read: India relaxes export policy for drones UAVs for civilian use cases
- On July 5, Garuda Aerospace announced that it has received an order for 400 Agri Kisan drones from the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO). The Agri Kisan drones are Garuda’s agricultural drones meant to aid in crop growth monitoring and agriculture operations optimization through sensors and digital imaging capabilities. The IFFCO says that these drones will be used in spraying solutions of nano urea and nano DAP (a type of fertilizer). It adds that it will hire 5000 rural entrepreneurs for creating the spray solutions to be used alongside the drone.
- On June 29, agricultural product manufacturer Coromandel International released a statement saying that it had acquired an additional 32.68% equity stake in the startup Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs. 204 crores. The company already had an 18.34% stake in Daksha, and with this new acquisition, it has become the majority shareholder (51%) in the company. According to Coromandel’s statement, Dhaksha is the first company in India to obtain DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) Type Certification for the commercial sale of drones for 3 different drone models (Agri – Hybrid, Agri – Electric, and Surveillance drones) and has a valuation of Rs 625 crore. Coromandel International believes that Daksha will benefit from the government’s decision to liberalize the export of drones meant for civilian use.
- On June 26, IdeaForge went public (see detailed coverage of their IPO here). According to a report by MoneyControl, the company is the first to get subscribed more than 100 times since 2022. It received total bids worth Rs. 33,000 crore between June 26 and June 30.
STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!
Also read:
- IdeaForge Is Set To Make Its IPO On June 26: Here’s A Closer Look
- Why Is No One Asking About The Growing Use Of Drones By Police In India?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login