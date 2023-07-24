wordpress blog stats
Reliance Industries Financial Result: Jio President Discusses Growth in customer base, plans for the company’s 5G ecosystem and more

Thomas said that the rest of the telecom industry has seen a de-growth of nearly 3.7%, and the reason behind this is that their customers are porting their SIMs to the Jio network

Published

On July 22, Reliance Industries released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (April 2023-June 2023). These results show that Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has seen a growth of 17% as of June 30 this year. The telecom company also noted an addition of 9.2 million people to its customer base. Why is Jio seeing this growth? Kiran Thomas, the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, attributes the company’s growth to Jio’s 5G deployment. He said that Jio has deployed 1,15,000 5G sites pan India, adding that the company is on track to complete its 5G rollout process by December 2023. Jio’s rollout of 5G services began last year in October, and at the time, the company was seeing a net customer addition of 5.3 million. As the deployment of 5G services has expanded, the number of customers signing up for Jio has grown, going from 6.5 million in Q4 of 2022 to nearly 10 million in Q1. Thomas said that the rest of the telecom industry has seen a de-growth of nearly 3.7%, and the reason behind this is that their customers are porting their SIMs to the Jio network. “If you look at the net port-ins, we were about two and a half times the net port-ins for us, as compared to our nearest competitor,” he added. According to TRAI’s telecom data, Jio has the most broadband connections in the country (441.92 million, which is nearly double the subscriber base of Airtel, the second biggest…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

