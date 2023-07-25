Reliance Industries Financial Results: Reliance Retail’s digital segments see growth in earnings and customer base

Reliance Industries subsidiary, Reliance Retail, has had year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 19%, according to the company’s financial results for the quarter 1 (Q1) of 2023 (April-June). The company also experienced a 34% YoY growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a 28% rise in registered customers, and a 42% rise in footfall (number of people entering a store). Digital commerce and new commerce channels contributed 18% to the company's total sales. Within the retail segment, some of the key players were— JioMart Digital: Reliance Retail’s b2b offering, JioMart Digital, grew its customer base (which is made up of merchants) by 71% on a YoY basis. Phones and large appliances were the product segments that saw the most activity on the platform. Ajio: The platform added 2 million customers and added more brands and product categories. Ajio’s luxury product counterpart, AjioLuxe, saw an 85% growth in product options on a YoY basis. JioMart: The number of products available on JioMart grew six times compared to the same time last year. It also saw a rise in traffic customer engagement, and average bill value. Further, the number of sellers on the platform grew four-fold compared to the same time last year. The company says that the rise in the number of sellers has meant that non-grocery categories of products are growing. Offline segment: Reliance Retail also expanded in the offline market segment. It added 555 more stores to its business in Q1 taking the total tally of stores to…

