Reliance Industries subsidiary, Reliance Retail, has had year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 19%, according to the company’s financial results for the quarter 1 (Q1) of 2023 (April-June). The company also experienced a 34% YoY growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a 28% rise in registered customers, and a 42% rise in footfall (number of people entering a store). Digital commerce and new commerce channels contributed 18% to the company's total sales. Within the retail segment, some of the key players were— JioMart Digital: Reliance Retail’s b2b offering, JioMart Digital, grew its customer base (which is made up of merchants) by 71% on a YoY basis. Phones and large appliances were the product segments that saw the most activity on the platform. Ajio: The platform added 2 million customers and added more brands and product categories. Ajio’s luxury product counterpart, AjioLuxe, saw an 85% growth in product options on a YoY basis. JioMart: The number of products available on JioMart grew six times compared to the same time last year. It also saw a rise in traffic customer engagement, and average bill value. Further, the number of sellers on the platform grew four-fold compared to the same time last year. The company says that the rise in the number of sellers has meant that non-grocery categories of products are growing. Offline segment: Reliance Retail also expanded in the offline market segment. It added 555 more stores to its business in Q1 taking the total tally of stores to…
News
Reliance Industries Financial Results: Reliance Retail’s digital segments see growth in earnings and customer base
Reliance Retail’s b2b offering, JioMart Digital, grew its customer base (which is made up of merchants) by 71% on a YoY basis.
Latest Headlines
- Govt is working with four influencer marketing agencies for “citizen engagement”: I&B Ministry in Lok Sabha July 25, 2023
- Reliance Industries to develop data centers in Mumbai and Chennai as a part of a joint venture July 25, 2023
- Primary Goal of 400 Million Indian Video Gamers Is ‘Entertainment’, Not Making Money: Esports Fed On Gaming GST Hike July 25, 2023
- Talking Points: AI companies agree to watermark content and seven other commitments, US announces July 25, 2023
- Why are Jana Sena Party members in Andhra Pradesh tweeting #MyDataMyPrivacy July 25, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...