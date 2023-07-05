Why Discussion on Public versus Private Viewing is Key to Framing Rules for OTT Content?

When asked whether there must be a difference in the formulation of rules for TV or films and OTT content, Savni Endlaw, Partner at Saikrishna and Associates, observed, “I may decide to watch a web series in one go overnight, I’ll watch, say, eight to 20 episodes of 20 minutes or one hour each. Now, how many times within that time period am I supposed to watch the same disclaimer and the same health spot again? And when you’re going to the theatre, you may decide, I’m going for two and a half hours with so much time spent on actually watching the content. So, yes, it has to be different because the way I’m consuming the content is different when it comes to each of these media.”

Endlaw was speaking as a panellist at MediaNama’s virtual panel discussion, ‘OTT & Health Warnings’, held on June 28. The discussion was hosted with support from Koan Advisory Group, and MediaNama community partner, the Internet Freedom Foundation. The session was moderated by MediaNama Founder and Editor Nikhil Pahwa with discussants Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates and Aroon Deep, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu. The speakers aimed to tackle some key questions related to the constitutionality, feasibility and effectiveness of the anti-tobacco guidelines for OTT platforms issued by the health ministry. In this article, we cover the questions concerning regulating OTT content and why such content must be treated separately from television and films.

Watch the full discussion here:

Regulating Cinema vs. OTT content

1. Can rules for TV be applied to OTT?

One of the points that panellists raised several times is the difference between how cinema or television entertainment is accessed and OTT content is viewed. Endlaw pointed out that the difference in consumption method was central to the idea of framing the Digital Media Ethics Code under the IT Rules. She argues that initially, the government has maintained in Courts that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting does not regulate online content and that Cinematograph Act would also not apply to the same.

According to Endlaw’s observations, the State seems to be passing the burden on private players to ensure that the objective of discouraging youth towards tobacco consumption is achieved. “But they’re targeting what seems to be the lowest common denominator instead of actually looking at tobacco sales and actual tobacco consumption. They’re not really looking at the studies, whether or not this would actually impact tobacco use,” Endlaw added.

2. Public v. Private viewing: The public versus private discourse is yet another major point determining the effectiveness and feasibility of the OTT tobacco rules. Aroon Deep believes that more work is required into establishing the distinction between content that we watch in theatres as opposed to that being watched in our home jurisprudentially, because, according to him, the government does not seem to respect that distinction.

Pahwa argues that in the Kamlesh vs. Union of India case, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had stated in Court that the government doesn’t want to get into people’s bedrooms and indulge in moral policing. He further questioned, “It’s content that people are signing up, like pulling essentially. And so, he made that distinction. But then the thing is that the streaming industry essentially gave that up when they accepted the IT rules without challenging them, right? So, it’s not that the IT rules make an acceptable distinction that they don’t look at it really as pull, do they?”

To which, Deep pointed out that position taken by Attorneys has varied from time to time. He explained, “When Rajiv Gandhi was called a fattu on sacred games, the government produced such a beautiful affidavit defending freedom of speech. And that is a very memorable but forgotten document from the initial days of the Wild West when streaming services were actually making the things that creators wanted to make. And after Tandav, that posture completely changed.”

He was of the view that porn in particular has been at the fringes of public discourse, in which case, “individual freedom and impulses” for more freedom can take over more easily. “That is why it is important to carve that legal protection for yourself, that jurisprudential air gapping from such interference when you have the opportunity to boost. And the fact that it is not even happening now when the administrative authority, the I&B ministry is itself not in favour. It’s not directly in favour. There is no public will. There is no political capital that has gone into an actual cabinet minister making public telecasted remarks on this amendment. I think the circumstances could be more perfect and the stakes could be higher. And we are still seeing a very recessive posture. That’s very disappointing,” Deep stated.

As Pahwa noted, given that jurisdictionally, it’s been established that private viewing is being regulated here, it is interesting to check if a personal Google Photos library has a video with smoking visuals or WhatsApp video of someone smoking is being shared on a group can also be subjected to these rules.

To which Endlaw informed, “So layers to your question, can it be done through these? No, these are with respect to publishers of online curated content. Can they make rules in general under the act, the parent act for these COTPA [Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act] rules? Probably they can, but whether they will sustain a challenge, whether those are more likely to be challenged than these rules, maybe, because there you’re talking about a private citizen being affected by a government action by state action. So, maybe a challenge under fundamental rights can come in which a company here may not take up. And finally, whether those would sustain that challenge would depend completely. I mean, right now, I can’t think of a way that they could draft those rules which would.”

3. Will freemium services be affected? A freemium business model is the one where publishers provide basic services for free and provide subscription offers for premium content. For example, as Pahwa explained:

“If I’m running a show purely on YouTube, but I’m monetizing it via ads, like TVF Pictures ran some shows, where they put a few episodes up and then or like Alt Balaji did with many shows initially, they would put up two episodes for free on YouTube and say, subscribe to our service to watch the rest. So then that’s basically the rules apply to systematic business, professional or commercial activity, right? So freemium models, ads are all commercial activities. So, will they apply to that kind of content also? Like will Alt Balaji, let’s say a show called Dev DD had smoking in the first sort episode. And so, when these content providers put the first two episodes on YouTube, will they have to include like a 30 second audio visual health spot or something?”

To which Endlaw stated, “The practical aspect of these rules also extends beyond just whether or not it’s possible to add these disclaimers to existing content, volume of content, et cetera. Because what we’re talking about is treating content differently because when it comes to OTT content, one would have to see these disclaimers, but when it comes on YouTube, you wouldn’t need to see these disclaimers.”

She added that the rules do impact an OTT company’s business model because they are trying to sell a premium service to a customer who wishes to watch content without ads and yet they are subjected to these health warnings for multiple times in a short or a long episode.

4. Does it apply to individual publishers?

Gowree Gokhale pointed out that the rules apply to publisher on an intermediary platform, but they fail to make a distinction between commercial and non-commercial publisher. The distinction is only indicated at an individual level. “If you are an individual user, they say, but does not include any individual or user who is not transmitting the content or so and so in a systematic professional commercial activity…. So, if you are otherwise a business as a publisher over any intermediary platform, it’s not the intermediary that have to comply, but as a publisher, it is your responsibility to comply. That’s the way I’m reading this.”

To this, Pahwa questioned, “If I run an MCN on YouTube, like a multi-channel network and I build a network of travel bloggers and some of those travel bloggers are smoking and I’m monetizing that through brand placements and running ads, etc. Then effectively as a publisher, will I have to do all this on YouTube as well?”

Gokhale responds, “As a publisher. Yes. Because they have just copy pasted the definition, and that is how the definition reads and at a publisher level, unless you’re an individual, et cetera, there, if you’re a publisher, whether you are able to monetize or not monetize is not the point. You’re a publisher who’s not a user individual, then this applies to you. That’s the way I’m reading it because it says internet or computer networks.” She also adds that in such cases, the publisher and not the individual is liable, because the publisher is continuously posting content and deriving ad revenue through YouTube, and if an evidence-based, fact finding says that it is a business activity, then they are liable.

As Nikhil observes, in an instance where an individual has created a 10-mins short film, which has a smoking scene, and it is picked up for HotStar shots, then disclaimers will be added. If the same film is published on YouTube for free without any non-exclusive arrangement with HotStar, will the same content be treated differently based on the platform?

“It will and there is also a basis to do that because the very nature of curation is that you have a limited range of content to pick from as a user. And obviously there’s capacity issues also in tomorrow. Maybe we will very well see in three years, YouTube to apply ads to who depicts cigarettes automatically in short and apply such thing,” responded Deep.

What if the platforms don’t comply?

The new rules state that if a publisher fails to comply with the guidelines, “an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, shall take action suo motu or on a complaint, and after identifying the publisher of online curated content, issue notice giving reasonable opportunity to explain such failure and make appropriate modification in the content”.

Gokhale observed that in the main Act [COTPA], if the use is treated as advertising [discussed in detail, here], which she said is not the case here, then there is a penal provision in the main Act. “This is more of censor and things like that, order to revise, et cetera. But, I don’t see there is a penal sanction under the main act because it is ultra-viral. Obviously, the main act doesn’t talk about any penal sanctions or otherwise for the violation of these rules.”

Endlaw added, “If one were to consider tobacco use in OTT content as ads and then read this in consonance with the Act, under Section 31 for general rule-making provisions, which is then read with Section 5 of Act, then one can say that we will extend non-compliance of these rules to the penal provisions in the main Act. But there are many ifs before you reach that conclusion.”

