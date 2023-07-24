wordpress blog stats
Prices offered by Reliance Jio are not in violation of tariff orders, says TRAI

Earlier this year, Airtel approached the TRAI with a complaint against Reliance Jio

“On examination of the complaint and the response received from RJIL [Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited], TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] is of the opinion that the tariffs offered by RJIL are not in violation of the Tariff orders,” answered Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan, in response to a parliamentary question about the alleged predatory pricing being used by Reliance Jio. The question was asked by a member of Rajya Sabha, Rajmani Patel.

Earlier this year, Airtel approached the TRAI with a complaint against Reliance Jio. Airtel urged the telecom regulator to prohibit telecom companies from offering differential pricing content on their applications if it is also available on DTH and Cable TV channels. The crux of this complaint was Jio’s decision to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for free on its streaming app, JioCinema.

It is important to note that while JioCinema could offer the service for free, Disney-Star (the company that owns the broadcasting rights for IPL) cannot offer the same – because TRAI’s tariff order specifies a fixed channel price of Rs. 19 (acc. to Financial Express). On receiving Airtel’s complaint, TRAI reached out to Reliance Jio for its response to the situation.

What did Jio say in response to this complaint?

Jio claimed that this complaint was “a deliberate malicious attempt by Bharti Airtel Limited to defame RJIL’s consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests.” It said that it offered the OTT apps of major broadcasters (such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv) through its JioFiber Plans offered live feeds of their channels. Jio also clarified that Airtel also offered such apps as a part of its network as well. It further argued that since OTT platforms are currently unregulated, claims of predation and a non-level playing field are irrelevant because there cannot be a level playing field between regulated services (like TV channels) and non-regulated services.

TRAI’s response to the situation serves as a resolution to this conflict. With the situation ending in Jio’s favour, other telecom companies could end up motivated to offer competitive pricing options for their content as well. This could be beneficial for customers who would then have diverse price and content offerings to choose from.

