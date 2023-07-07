PhonePe launches point-of-sale (PoS) device for merchants

PhonePe on July 6 launched its point-of-sale (PoS) device that allows merchants to accept payments via debit cards, credit cards, and UPI. The company said that it will charge a “nominal monthly rental” fee for the device, but the exact amount hasn’t been disclosed.

“With PhonePe’s extensive network of over 3.5 crore merchants nationwide, our goal is to expand this solution pan India and deploy 150,000 devices by next year.” — Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe

The payments major has been doubling down on its merchant-side business in recent weeks. On June 23, the company announced its foray into merchant lending, allowing banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide loans to its merchant base through the PhonePe for Business app. Before that, on June 14, PhonePe launched a payment gateway targeted at small and medium businesses.

PhonePe’s entry into the PoS devices segment increases competition for Paytm, Pine Labs, Razorpay, and Bharatpe, as well as banks, who have traditionally been the major players in this market.

Paytm and PhonePe are already at battle over who has the most merchants using their QR codes, a battle that has had ugly moments with PhonePe at one point alleging mass burning of its QR codes by Paytm employees. Now they will be competing on PoS devices as well.

Features of PhonePe’s PoS: According to company’s press release:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The device is built on the Android platform and runs the PhonePe PoS App, which supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

It has a touchscreen display and a built-in printer.

Supports WiFi and 4G connectivity via a sim-card.

It is complaint with the PCI-PTS 6 security standard.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read