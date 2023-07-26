wordpress blog stats
PayPal is a “payment system operator” and must comply with money laundering law: Delhi High Court

PayPal had earlier argued that it merely functions as an online payment gateway service provider to its customers providing a technological interface, and thus does not have obligations of a payment “operator.”

Published

The Delhi High Court on July 24 ruled that PayPal is a "payment system operator" under the framework of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and as such, it will be considered a "reporting entity" under the Act and must comply with all the obligations specified for reporting entities. Why does this matter?  This means PayPal has to report large or suspicious transactions carried out using its platform to the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND), have a more stringent customer verification system in place, and maintain detailed records of users and transactions for a specified duration, among other obligations. Moreover, this would not only increase the compliance burden for PayPal but would put other fintech companies that provide payment technology, especially payment gateways, on alert because they might also fall under the definition of payment system operator under PMLA and be subject to the obligations under the Act, even if they merely provide the technology layer and do not handle any funds themselves. What was the Delhi High Court hearing about? The Financial Intelligence Unit India in December 2020 issued an order directing PayPal to register itself as a "reporting entity," and consequently imposed a penalty of Rs 96 lakhs on the payments company for failure to do so. The Delhi High Court was hearing PayPal's challenge of this order and penalty, with the company arguing that it does not have to register itself as a "reporting entity" as it is not a "payment system operator" as defined…

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

