The Delhi High Court on July 24 ruled that PayPal is a "payment system operator" under the framework of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and as such, it will be considered a "reporting entity" under the Act and must comply with all the obligations specified for reporting entities. Why does this matter? This means PayPal has to report large or suspicious transactions carried out using its platform to the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU-IND), have a more stringent customer verification system in place, and maintain detailed records of users and transactions for a specified duration, among other obligations. Moreover, this would not only increase the compliance burden for PayPal but would put other fintech companies that provide payment technology, especially payment gateways, on alert because they might also fall under the definition of payment system operator under PMLA and be subject to the obligations under the Act, even if they merely provide the technology layer and do not handle any funds themselves. What was the Delhi High Court hearing about? The Financial Intelligence Unit India in December 2020 issued an order directing PayPal to register itself as a "reporting entity," and consequently imposed a penalty of Rs 96 lakhs on the payments company for failure to do so. The Delhi High Court was hearing PayPal's challenge of this order and penalty, with the company arguing that it does not have to register itself as a "reporting entity" as it is not a "payment system operator" as defined…
PayPal is a “payment system operator” and must comply with money laundering law: Delhi High Court
PayPal had earlier argued that it merely functions as an online payment gateway service provider to its customers providing a technological interface, and thus does not have obligations of a payment “operator.”
