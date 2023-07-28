"Ex-ante evaluation is of the essence to ensure markets don’t end up monopolized," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance stated in its sixtieth report presented to the parliament on July 27, reiterating its earlier recommendation for ex-ante regulations for digital markets. The Committee also urged the government to finalize the Digital Competition Bill soon. Ex-ante regulation refers to rules that look at preemptively preventing large platforms from engaging in certain types of conduct that could result in reducing competition, as opposed to (the current model of) ex-post regulations, which go after companies by investigating allegations of misconduct after they have occurred. Why does this matter? The Parliamentary Committee is doubling down on its recommendation for ex-ante regulations despite recent pushback against such regulations from various industry bodies and civil society groups. In a deep dive MediaNama did recently, we reported on how ex-ante regulations could adversely impact Indian companies and restrict their innovation and growth. Also Read: Deep Dive: How will ex-ante regulations impact Indian companies The Parliamentary Committee's recommendations from before: In an earlier report (fifty-third report) titled Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies, presented to the parliament in December 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance had made fourteen recommendations to the government: Introduce ex-ante regulations for digital markets Introduce a Digital Competition Act Revamp the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Define Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) and subject them to additional measures (as below) Prohibit SIDIs from imposing anti-steering policies Prohibit SIDIs from self-preferencing Prohibit SIDIs from bundling…
Parliamentary panel reiterates need for ex-ante law, urges govt to finalise Digital Competition Bill
The Parliamentary Committee urged the Committee on Digital Competition Law to focus on the ten Anti-Competitive Practices identified by the Standing Committee.
